Templeton Group Celebrates Four Wins At 2025 Property Industry Awards

Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Templeton Group

Friday 13 June proved auspicious for Templeton Group, as the company took home four major accolades at the 2025 Property Council New Zealand Rider Levett Bucknall Property Industry Awards, the country’s most prestigious property awards programme.

The wins spanned 3 projects, across 2 categories and reflected the strength of Templeton's diverse portfolio, which includes residential, mixed-use, and tourism properties. Templeton’s developments in Long Bay and Upper Queen Street won three awards in the Hawkins Multi Unit Residential Property category:

· ABSTRACT (Auckland CBD) Excellence Award

· Kahu (Long Bay) Merit Award

· Light Box (Long Bay) Merit Award

Templeton was also recognised in the Holmes Group Tourism and Leisure Property Award category, taking home a Merit Award for ABSTRACT, which uniquely blends short-term hotel accommodation with long-term residential leasing.

“These awards validate the bold vision Templeton brings to each project,” said Nigel McKenna, Templeton Founder and Chairman. “Each of these developments reflects, in its own way, Templeton’s understanding of the role of development as a force of social influence, changing perceptions and creating new and meaningful opportunities for families, creators and communities. They all feed off our team’s eclectic interests in design, culture and the arts coupled with a willingness to invest in creativity, expressed as a result of strong partnerships. I’m incredibly proud of our team and our collaborators, who continue to challenge what’s possible in urban design and community living.”

About Templeton 
Led by Nigel McKenna, Templeton Group is New Zealand’s largest private, non-listed residential property developer, with a multi-billion-dollar portfolio under development throughout New Zealand. Common to all Templeton projects is a strong focus on design aesthetics while always delivering places where people want to live.

