Genetec Accelerates NZ Business Momentum With Sektor Partner Appointment

Auckland/Sydney - 18 June 2025— Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a global leader in enterprise physical security software, today announced the appointment of leading technology distributor, Sektor, as its official distribution partner in New Zealand.

This collaboration is aimed at accelerating the growth of physical security solutions across large and mid-market enterprises in both the public and private sectors throughout New Zealand.

Sektor, a well-established technology distributor, is dedicated to supplying professional security installers and integrators with a wide range of purpose-built technology solutions. With strong expertise in video management, access control, networking, and analytics, Sektor will offer locally available stock, expert guidance, and exceptional customer support.

As part of the agreement, Sektor will manage Genetec hardware inventory, provide pricing in local currency, deliver supply chain and logistics services, and support the local Return Merchandise Authorisation (RMA) process for the company’s internationally supplied hardware.

In addition, Sektor will open a Genetec Technology Centre in Penrose, Auckland. The centre will offer partners and customers hands-on, interactive access to Genetec technologies, including video management, access control, license plate recognition, security and communications management, and secure cloud services.

Hayden Bowtell, General Manager at Sektor, commented, “We are very pleased and excited to be partnering with Genetec to further enhance the security of New Zealand communities and workplaces. To support this partnership, we’re expanding our commercial and technical teams to help drive adoption and integration of advanced physical security solutions nationwide.”

George Moawad, Country Manager for Oceania, Genetec, added, “Genetec and Sektor share a strong focus on people and customer success, making this collaboration a natural fit. Together, we’re committed to delivering exceptional outcomes, with New Zealand customers now able to benefit from Sektor’s extensive local capabilities and resources.”

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while improving operational efficiency and respecting individual privacy.

Genetec delivers the world's leading products for video management, access control, and ALPR, all built on an open architecture and designed with cybersecurity at their core. The company’s portfolio also includes intrusion detection, intercom, and digital evidence management solutions.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its 42,500+ customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

