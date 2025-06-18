Hushtec Supplies Portable Acoustic Tents And Custom Noise Barriers For Site Noise Control

Hushtec, a provider of noise control solutions operating in Australia and New Zealand, offers portable acoustic tents for events and custom noise barriers to assist industries with managing site noise and complying with regulatory standards.

The acoustic tents are designed to enclose equipment such as generators and compressors, reducing both noise and airborne particles. Available in standard and custom sizes, the tents include features such as fire-rated materials, weather resistance, and the option for branded panels. Portability allows for quick installation and relocation on construction, infrastructure, or event sites.

Hushtec’s custom noise barriers are developed to meet the specific requirements of each project, with options for both temporary and fixed installations. Barriers are manufactured for durability in harsh outdoor conditions and are tested to reduce sound levels by up to 43dB.

Used across sectors including construction, mining, utilities, and events, Hushtec’s products support project compliance, community protection, and operational safety. The company offers both standard and tailored noise mitigation systems, with support across design, manufacturing, and installation phases.

Hushtec products are distributed internationally and are used by contractors, engineers, and acoustic consultants on high-compliance sites.

