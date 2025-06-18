Statement Of Preliminary Issues Released For Mauri's Proposed Acquisition Of Farmers Mill

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues relating to an application from George Weston Foods (NZ) Limited, trading as Mauri New Zealand, to acquire the wheat milling and storage assets used by Farmers Mill Limited to carry on its business.

The statement outlines the key competition issues that the Commission considers important in deciding whether to grant clearance to the proposed acquisition.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed acquisition. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference ‘Mauri/Farmers Mill’ in the subject line. Any submissions should be received by close of business on 3 July 2025.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 7 August 2025. However, this date may be extended as the investigation progresses.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and a public version of the application can be found on the Commission’s case register: https://comcom.govt.nz/case-register/case-register-entries/george-weston-foods-nz-limited-ta-mauri-new-zealand-and-farmers-mill-limited/_nocache

Background

We will only give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website: https://comcom.govt.nz/business/merging-or-acquiring-a-company

