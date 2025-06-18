Hospitality With Heart: Commodore Airport Hotel Christchurch Named NZ’s Friendliest Hotel For 2025

Commodore Airport Hotel Christchurch has been named 2025 New Zealand's friendliest hotel by Travel Weekly, a leading Australian travel publication.

Commodore Hotel Reservations staff member welcomes guests (Photo/Supplied)

The award, announced in June 2025, recognises guest feedback, service quality, and authentic hospitality, areas where the Commodore stood out for its personal touch and the visible presence of the Patterson family, who own and operate the hotel.

To determine the friendliest hotels around the world, Travel Weekly analysed 12.6 million reviews of more than 14,000 4 to 5-star hotels.

"This award reflects what we've always believed - that hospitality isn't just about providing a room, it's about creating genuine connections with every guest," said Michael Patterson, Director & General Manager of Commodore Hotel and Patterson Hospitality Group. "Our father Tom instilled in us that every guest interaction matters, and that philosophy guides everything we do."

The recognition comes as no surprise to those who have witnessed the family's hands-on approach firsthand.

Patterson Hospitality Group - From left Ken Patterson, Michael Patterson & Thomas Patterson (Photo/Supplied)

"I was dropping my car off to try the Commodore's Christchurch airport parking service when I saw Michael Patterson walking past with a jug of water, helping a guest defrost their windscreen," said Rachel Alexander, CEO of Alexanders Digital Marketing. "It wasn't a grand gesture, just genuine care for someone who needed help."

This award confirms Commodore Hotel’s place as one of Christchurch’s top accommodation providers. Located on Memorial Avenue near Christchurch Airport, the 157-room property has resort-style amenities including an indoor pool, gym, tennis court, pickleball courts, 24-hour shuttle, and airport parking, making it a practical and comfortable choice for both business and leisure stays.

Run by three generations of the Patterson family, the hotel blends legacy and personal service, earning loyal guests from around the world. This same care is echoed across the Patterson Hospitality Group’s other properties, Hotel Montreal in Central Christchurch and Queenstown Park Boutique Hotel where the Patterson family’s legacy of warmth and attentive service continues.

