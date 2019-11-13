Harry Lyon to Join America on Their 50th Anniversary NZ Tour

Wednesday 13th November

AMERICA

50th ANNIVERSARY NEW ZEALAND TOUR ANNOUNCING

- HARRY LYON AS SPECIAL GUEST –

Christchurch * Wellington * Hamilton

Bluesfest Touring is pleased to announce that iconic New Zealand songwriter and guitarist Harry Lyon will be special guest this month when the Classic Rock duo of Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell - AMERICA - perform three shows nationwide on their 50th Anniversary Tour.

Starting in Christchurch on Friday 22nd November at the Christchurch Town Hall, before taking in Wellington’s Opera House on Saturday 23rd November, the tour will finish on Sunday 24th November at Claudelands Arena in Hamilton.

Harry enjoys a well-deserved musical legacy, with songs that have been an integral part of our collective musical history, making him the perfect proponent of the classic Kiwi rock that dominated our airwaves over the decades. All of which makes the Ex Hello Sailor, NZ Hall of Famer, and Coup D’état frontman the perfect support for America’s New Zealand dates.

AMERICA are best known for their classic hits of the ‘70s and ‘80s including ‘Ventura Highway’, ‘Horse with No Name’, ‘I Need You’, ‘Don’t Cross the River’, ‘Tin Man’, ‘Sister Golden Hair’, and ‘You Can Do Magic”. The Grammy Award winners return to New Zealand to kick start summer later this month.

Celebrating their 50th Anniversary, the iconic Classic Rock duo have amassed six certified gold and/or platinum albums, with their first greatest hits collection, “History,” hitting four million plus in sales.

AMERICA - lead singers, songwriters and guitarists Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, continue to be a band capable of transcending borders with their uplifting music and positive message. Embracing a rainbow on divergent cultures, AMERICA’s audience continues to grow, comprising a loyal legion of first, second and third generation fans, all bearing testament to the group’s enduring appeal.

Join AMERICA as they celebrate their 50th anniversary in New Zealand this November!

AMERICA - NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES

With special guest HARRY LYON

Friday 22nd November 2019 – Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch

Tickets from www.ticketek.co.nz - 0800 842 538

Saturday 23rd November 2019 – Wellington Opera House, Wellington

Tickets from www.ticketmaster.co.nz - 0800 111 999

Sunday 24th November 2019 – Claudelands Arena, Hamilton

Tickets from www.ticketek.co.nz - 0800 842 538



