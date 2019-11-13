Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland's 'missing millionaire' claims prize

Wednesday, 13 November 2019
Lotto New Zealand

Auckland’s ‘missing millionaire’ claims prize after almost two months

Imagine walking around $1 million richer and not even knowing it. That was the reality for an Auckland man who after almost two months checked his Lotto ticket this week revealing a $1 million win.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, had no idea there was a major prize still unclaimed in his area as he has the habit of checking his tickets all at once.

“I like to save up my Lotto tickets, and when I have a bit of downtime, check them all at once — it builds the suspense that way,” said the man.

With the $1 million ticket tucked safely away in a drawer at home for last two months, it wasn’t until earlier this week he decided to finally check it.

“I was in bed around 10pm when I scanned the ticket on the Lotto NZ App and it came up with the words ‘Major Prize’,” said the man.

Unsure as to what he’d won, the man and his wife jumped out of bed and checked the winning numbers on MyLotto.

“At first I didn’t know what I was looking for, but when it said we had won a $1 million I was in total shock,” said the man’s wife.

“I can’t believe we had no idea that we were sitting on a million dollar ticket this whole time!” said the man.

While the man normally plays his own Lotto numbers, on this occasion he had decided to buy a Triple Dip instead.

“It was ironic because five of the six winning numbers were family birthdays. It was like I had picked them myself, it was perfect!” said the man.

With the money now safely in the winner’s bank account, the couple are now turning their attention to how they might spend their surprise windfall.

“We plan to continue living life as normal. However it has certainly given us more security and peace of mind as we head into retirement.

“We are also really looking forward to helping out our family and going on an overseas trip — it is nice to have that freedom,” said the man.

The ticket was purchased from the Drury Lane Lotto Superette for the Lotto draw on Wednesday 18 September.

