William Stedman Cruises through to 400m T36 Final

illiam Stedman Cruises through to 400m T36 Final at World Para Athletics Championships

After a strong first 200m in his 400m T36 heat, William Stedman strategically slowed around the second bend and cruised down the straight to finish in 57.88 and second place, qualifying for tomorrow’s final (7.54pm Thursday NZT) at the World Para Athletics Championships.

Will, the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games bronze medallist in the event, said the race was a good hit out for the final. “I went out for the first 200m at my normal pace, just trying to get out fast and practice for tomorrow,” said Will. “Then I had around 120m to go and saw that I was ahead so slowed down a bit, and then slowed even more for the last 50m.” He will also compete in the long jump T36 on Thursday evening local time (3.03am Friday morning NZT).

Also on the track was Danielle Aitchison who lined up in the 100m T36 final. The Waikato sprinter wasn’t quite able to secure a second medal, crossing in 12.60 and fourth position, but combined with her silver in the 200m T36 it has been an incredible international debut for the 18-year-old.

Earlier on day 7 Josh Lush competed in the long jump T20, placing 14th with a best jump of 5.51m. Libby Leikis was 8th in her 100m T37 heat, in a time of 16.30. Libby returns to the track for the 200m T37 heats on Thursday evening NZT.

On day 6 of the World Para Athletics Championships, Jess Gillan was 4th in the shot put F34 with a best throw of 7.59. Jess secured a spot for New Zealand at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games by finishing in the top four. Caitlin Dore and Lisa Adams competed in the discus F38 final. Caitlin had a best throw of 18.79m and placed 10th overall, while Lisa threw 28.30m adding almost two metres to her previous PB and placing 7th. On the track Anna Steven ran 14.51 in the 100m T64 heat, placing 5th in her heat and setting a new Oceania Area record.

Two more days remain of the competition, with several New Zealand athletes still to compete. New Zealand currently sits 25th on the medal table with one gold and three silver. The New Zealand team schedule is available to view here.

© Scoop Media

