Bronze for William Stedman in the 400m T36



William Stedman has secured bronze in the 400m T36 at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai. Will crossed the line in 54.28, the second fastest time he’s ever run over the distance.

The race was won by Australian James Turner, in a new world record time of 51.71. Silver went to Evgenii Shvetsov of Russia in 53.18.

“It’s the second fastest time I’ve ever run so I was pretty happy with that,” said Will. “I didn’t quite run the first 200 quite as quick as I should have, so that may have affected the time slightly, but overall I think I ran well and I’m really happy with the bronze medal.”

Will returned to the track later in the day for the long jump T36 final. Will had a best jump of 5.39m and finished 5th overall in the competition (5.09m, 5.17m, 5.2om, X, 5.39m, 5.39m).

“Next year, Tokyo 2020, medals in the long jump and the 400m is the goal,” added Will,

Also on the track Jacob Phillips set a new personal best and Oceania Area record time of 13.56 in his 100m T35 heat, coming in 5th and just .04 of a second off qualifying for the final. Jacob said while he was disappointed to not make the final, he was pleased to have set a personal best against a strong field: “Can’t ask to run faster than you ever have, so absolutely stoked about that.”

Libby Leikis competed in the 200m T37, placing 6th in her heat with a time of 34.08. After first competing on day one, Keegan Pitcher will also wrap up the final day of competition tomorrow when he competes in the 1500m T38 final at 7.31pm local time (4.31am NZT Saturday).





© Scoop Media

