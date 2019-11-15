Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi calls in the crowd and wins world duck calling champs

Friday, 15 November 2019, 3:55 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

Kiwi teenager Ritson Galloway, who is the current New Zealand Live Duck Calling Champion, has blitzed the best duck callers from all over the world to become the first Non-American to win at the World Waterfowl calling competition in the United States.

On Saturday in the middle of a waterfowler callers paradise called Easton Maryland, a 16-year-old from Palmerston North became the world junior duck calling champion.

Ritson had travelled from his home in Palmerston North with his father Andy and supporter Warren Smith to compete at the crucible called the World Waterfowl calling competition.

Not wanting to hold back and making the most of the opportunity before him, he entered all individual categories available to him.

He just missed the final of the open duck calling competition (open to anyone aged 17 and older) by one point to finish sixth, he then shifted his effort to the junior competition.

After the first round he led the field, the second round became a tiebreaker, and this is where the Ritson enters the history books.

Keeping up his sleeve his best routine, Ritson executed it perfectly to win the tiebreaker by 200 points and became the first Non-American to be crowned world duck calling champion!

Ritson has won the New Zealand title for the past two years and began duck calling at age three, he started entering duck calling competitions as a nine-year-old.

So good was his winning routine, he was accorded the honour of being "called" off the stage by all of the competitors, an honour normally reserved for the open champion.

Founded in 1976 the calling competition is part of a four day festival in honour of waterfowl, held annually.

With the United States being the world’s stronghold of duck calling, having a kiwi take out a championship title has been breaking news in the outdoor community.

The competitors performed in front of over 600 people plus many thousands watched the event on the Outdoor channel and a live stream.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 