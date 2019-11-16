Guptill, Munro back in ACES blue

Saturday 16 November, 2019

The return of BLACKCAPS openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro headline a strong ACES squad for Sunday's Ford Trophy opener against the Wellington Firebirds at the Eden Park Outer Oval.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Louis Delport is selected in the white ball squad for the first time after several strong seasons for East Coast Bays.

Delport is joined by experienced hands and ACES skipper Craig Cachopa is thrilled to have the leadership qualities of Guptill and Munro around the squad.

"We always enjoy having Martin and Colin with us; two Auckland boys through and through, who offer a lot to help in developing and growing our players."

Cachopa also said he is pleased with the depth in the bowling group ahead of a busy period for the ACES.

"We're very blessed with the depth in our squad, that even with guys away, we have quality players to choose from. Danru (Ferns) had an exceptional week in Sydney against the Big Bash development sides and Matt McEwan had an outstanding Ford Trophy last time around."

ACES Assistant Coach Doug Watson said the side have enjoyed the change of pace ahead of the Ford Trophy campaign.

"There has been plenty of energy and excitement in the camp. It would be wonderful if the sun now stays out and we can get a game in."

NZA trio Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Phillips and Will Somerville are currently taking on England in Whangarei, while Lockie Ferguson and Jeet Raval begin preparations for the Test series. Corey Anderson is also unavailable for the first two matches.

MATCH DETAILS:

Auckland ACES vs. Wellington Firebirds

Sunday 17 November

Eden Park Outer Oval

11 am

Auckland ACES Squad | Ford Trophy vs. Wellington Firebirds

Craig Cachopa (c)

Jamie Brown

Mark Chapman

Louis Delport

Danru Ferns

Martin Guptill

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Matthew McEwan

Colin Munro

Robert O’Donnell

Sean Solia

