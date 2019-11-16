Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Saturday, 16 November 2019, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Linda Gilbert

The Matariki Road Trip Prints

25 November 2019

New Zealand-based artist Linda Gilbert is releasing a series of small prints from paintings made during her 2019 ‘Matariki Road Trip’ - a solo, van-based art residency that took her to special places around the North Island of New Zealand.

Matariki is the Māori name for the cluster of stars also known as the Pleiades. It rises in mid-winter and heralds the start of a new year.

Linda travelled more than 4,500 kilometres in her campervan, gathering ideas for 25 gouache paintings that she created on the road.

These works reference not only a personal transition for the artist, but an enduring interest in “the environment, edges and equity”.

“This trip was about exploring the land, painting in a small space and challenging myself,” she says. “Winter is traditionally a time of introspection and this journey delivered, giving me the time and space to explore the ‘edges’, literally as well as metaphorically”.

Now, Linda is making 12 high-quality, A4 prints of her paintings - abstract biomorphic pops of colour that conjure memories of the landscape and places visited - available to everyone who shares her love of New Zealand.

These exciting new works are priced to reach a wide audience - $50.00 (NZ) unframed and $75.00 (NZ) for framed prints ready to hang. They will only be available from Linda’s website at www.lindagilbert.co.nz from 25 November 2019.

Linda has exhibited widely and in 2018 she completed a Bachelor of Visual Arts at AUT University in Auckland. This year she was a finalist in The Molly Morpeth Canaday Painting Awards and the Walker & Hall Art Awards.

To see Linda’s work visit:
www.lindagilbert.co.nz
Instagram: @Lindagilbertart
Facebook: Linda Gilbert Art

