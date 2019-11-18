Roger Tuivasa-Sheck wins prestigious Golden Boot Award



Auckland, New Zealand, November 17, 2019 – New Zealand Rugby League congratulates Kiwi #779, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, on winning the prestigious IRL Golden Boot Award for 2019.

The Otahuhu Leopards junior is now recognised as the best current player in international rugby league, beating fellow Kiwis teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Tonga star (and former NZ Kiwi) Siosiua Taukeiaho.

Roger is no stranger to success, the 2017 Kiwis Player of the Year was awarded the Dally M Player of the Year and Fullback of the Year in 2018, he also received Warriors Player of the Year this season, making history as the first player to win the award across three successive years.

Roger debuted for the Kiwis back in 2013 and to date has scored an impressive 14 tries in 20 tests totalling 56 points.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving to receive such an accolade,” says NZRL CEO, Greg Peters.

“Roger has always worn the Kiwis Jersey with pride and this is reflected in his on-field performances and by his impressive and evergrowing list of accolades.

“We talk about the Kiwi Way and he completely optimises this, he acts as a role model to so many Kiwi kids not only in New Zealand but abroad and his impact on our game and those who play it is monumental.

“It’s exciting we have players of this calibre wearing the Black and White jersey and inspiring the next generation of Kiwis to come. We are extremely proud of Roger and all that he’s achieved and we can’t thank him enough for his ongoing dedication and service to the Kiwis jersey,” Peters concludes.

“Receiving this Golden award is a huge honour,” says Sheck.

“Thank you to all those who voted, the players in the shortlist are all world-class and I’m very honoured to have been considered alongside them.

“Putting on the Black and White jersey and representing my country is always a privilege and winning this Golden Boot award is a huge honour. Thank you to the IRL, NZRL and of course my family as without their love and support none of this would be possible. This year’s campaign has been one to remember, and although being away from my family was difficult, this makes it all worth it, this award is for them.”

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s key achievements:

Dally M Winger Of The Year - 2013

RLIF Winger Of The Year - 2013

Dally M Fullback Of The Year - 2015, 2018

RLW Player of the Year – 2015

NZRL / Kiwis Player of the Year - 2017

Dally M Player Of The Year – 2018

IRL Golden Boot Winner - 2019

