Confidence Man releases new single & announce Auckland show

Monday, 18 November 2019, 10:04 am
Press Release: NicNak Media

Confidence Man has a question for you: “Does it make you feel good?”

For all those sweaty, occasionally desperate, nights you’ve spent out dancing, surely, something keeps bringing you back?

Maybe it’s getting to be free with your friends, the joy of your favourite song coming on, or perhaps that intangible pull towards the floor when a DJ really knows what they’re doing: that moment in a club when everything goes just right.

“Does it make you feel alive? Does it make you feel warm inside? Does it lift you up? Does it put you down? Does it take you back to a golden age, when we were brave and a new heaven was all around.”

Parading within a brand of dance pop that sounds like Donna Summer and Giorgio Moroder gleefully discovering house music via Dee-lite, and building on a run of breakthrough singles, Confidence Man arrived properly with their debut CONFIDENT MUSIC FOR CONFIDENT PEOPLE.

Following a busy summer playing Glastonbury and festival after festival - all while preparing to go on tour with none other than New Order - the Australian four-piece (led by Janet Planet and Sugar Bones) are back with that same pointed, simple question and their latest single: ‘Does It Make You Feel Good?’

Propelled by a bouncy beat, a healthy helping of 90’s dance bop influence, and a seductive repeated vocal, the cut pulls ever forwards to an all-out disco breakdown. Constantly swirling and building, the song manages to fit a full dancefloor jam session into four minutes and 50 seconds. By the time it's through, the song’s titular question will feel like the only one worth asking.

The track comes with a striking music video treatment, shot in Berlin with long-time visual collaborators Schall and Schnabel. The video will be live this week.

The band has always had a cult-like following, with people dressing like Janet Planet and Sugar Bones at shows, mimicking their every dance move. It was an easy next step to go with their version of religious ecstasy – hypnotisms, alters, rituals, levitation, lazer boobs and some cute animals for good measure.

With the ever greater push towards poptimism and emotional exploration in all areas of music, Confidence Man has no reason to be shy. They know what they’ve got on their hands, after all:

“Feelings are in right now and we’ve got some for you. Watch out, ‘cause the dance floor is wet with tears. Open up, and let us travel the waterslide deep into your heart.
How does it make you feel? Does it make you feel good?”

Confidence Man plays a headline show at Galatos in Auckland on Thursday February 20, 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday November 22 at 10.00am HERE

Confidence Man Tour Dates:

Upcoming Festivals
Sat 23 November – Spilt Milk, Canberra
Sat 30 November – Spilt Milk, Ballarat
Thurs 19 December – Ice Cream Factory
Summer Festival, Perth
Sat 28 December – Beyond the Valley, Lardner
Tues 31 December – Lost Paradise, Glenworth Valley
Fri 24 January – Zoo Twilights, Melbourne
Sat 8 Feb – Party In The Paddock, White Hills

NEW ZEALAND
Thu 20 Feb - Galatos, Auckland

JAPAN
Sun 1 March - Wed 4 March 2020 – Snow Machine, Kitakyushu, Japan

New Order Australian Tour Support Dates
Wed 11 March – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney SOLD OUT
Sat 14 March – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne * SOLD OUT
*with Cut Copy

UK / Europe Dates
Thu 16 Apr 2020, Hebden Bridge, Hebden Bridge Trades Club
Fri 17 Apr 2020, London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
Sun 19 Apr 2020, Utrecht, TivoliVrendenburg - Pandora
Mon 20 Apr 2020, Paris, Backstage By The Mill
Wed 22 Apr 2020, Bristol, SWX
Thu 23 Apr 2020, Manchester, O2 Ritz
Sat 25 Apr 2020, Dublin, Button Factory
Sun 26 Apr 2020, Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
Mon 27 Apr 2020, Newcastle upon Tyne, The Boiler Shop
Tue 28 Apr 2020, Glasgow, SWG3 (TV Studio)
Wed 29 Apr 2020, Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms
Fri 01 May 2020, Spain, Murcia, Murcia Festival


