Pink Sweat$ announces NZ show

AUCKLAND, NZ (Nov 19, 2019) – A man apart from a world of processed beats and trap-hats, PINK SWEAT$ will demonstrate his addictive harmonies and sublime vocal abilities on stage and Auckland’s The Powerstation on January 11. Having picked up millions of streams for his two EP’s Volume 1 and Volume 2, this Philly native is an expansive talent painting with a stunning minimalist brush.

Tickets go on sale at 2pm Friday, November 22.

My Live Nation members may also secure tickets first during the pre-sale beginning 2pm Thursday November 21 until 1pm November 22.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

Nicknamed after the attire he became known for wearing in recording studios, Pink Sweat$ is a singer songwriter who favours R&B ballads consisting of only his voice and guitar.

The popular R&B American singer-songwriter has racked up millions of streams with soft, acoustic ballads like honestly, which reached #23 on Spotify’s Global Viral Chart and #10 on Spotify’s US Viral Chart, and trialled over 2 million streams in under 8 weeks.

You won’t find any percussion in Pink Sweat$’ — in fact there is little more than a tranquil line on guitar and a series of harmonies, the track is like a demo that never got beefed up but somehow sneaked onto the streaming platform anyway. That fragility immediately marks it as an outlier, and that’s the point.

This unique artist is capturing the attention of fans across the world. “I’m not trying to be different — I am different,” Pink Sweat$ says. “I never talk about sex in an explicit way; that’s intentional. I never degrade women; that’s intentional. I don’t have a [fancy] haircut. I wear pink. That’s not typical for the history of R&B.”

After taking to the stage for Falls Festival he will perform his breakout headline shows across Australia and New Zealand, delighting fans with his heartfelt, unvarnished ballads.

PINK SWEAT$

NEW ZEALAND 2020

THE POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11 (ALL AGES)



TICKETS ON SALE 2PM FRIDAY NOVEMBER 22

Live Nation pre-sale: 2pm, Thursday November 21 until 1pm, Friday November 22 For complete tour and ticket information, visit www.livenation.co.nz

© Scoop Media

