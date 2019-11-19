Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Pink Sweat$ announces NZ show

Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 9:59 am
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

AUCKLAND, NZ (Nov 19, 2019) – A man apart from a world of processed beats and trap-hats, PINK SWEAT$ will demonstrate his addictive harmonies and sublime vocal abilities on stage and Auckland’s The Powerstation on January 11. Having picked up millions of streams for his two EP’s Volume 1 and Volume 2, this Philly native is an expansive talent painting with a stunning minimalist brush.

Tickets go on sale at 2pm Friday, November 22.

My Live Nation members may also secure tickets first during the pre-sale beginning 2pm Thursday November 21 until 1pm November 22.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

Nicknamed after the attire he became known for wearing in recording studios, Pink Sweat$ is a singer songwriter who favours R&B ballads consisting of only his voice and guitar.

The popular R&B American singer-songwriter has racked up millions of streams with soft, acoustic ballads like honestly, which reached #23 on Spotify’s Global Viral Chart and #10 on Spotify’s US Viral Chart, and trialled over 2 million streams in under 8 weeks.

You won’t find any percussion in Pink Sweat$’ — in fact there is little more than a tranquil line on guitar and a series of harmonies, the track is like a demo that never got beefed up but somehow sneaked onto the streaming platform anyway. That fragility immediately marks it as an outlier, and that’s the point.

This unique artist is capturing the attention of fans across the world. “I’m not trying to be different — I am different,” Pink Sweat$ says. “I never talk about sex in an explicit way; that’s intentional. I never degrade women; that’s intentional. I don’t have a [fancy] haircut. I wear pink. That’s not typical for the history of R&B.”

After taking to the stage for Falls Festival he will perform his breakout headline shows across Australia and New Zealand, delighting fans with his heartfelt, unvarnished ballads.

PINK SWEAT$
NEW ZEALAND 2020

THE POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11 (ALL AGES)


TICKETS ON SALE 2PM FRIDAY NOVEMBER 22
Live Nation pre-sale: 2pm, Thursday November 21 until 1pm, Friday November 22

For complete tour and ticket information, visit www.livenation.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Live Nation Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 