Another one in the bag as JK lands CHB win No 13

November 19, 2019

Hawke’s Bay shearer John Kirkpatrick continued his best start to a season in several years when he won the Central Hawke’s Bay A and P Show’s Open shearing final in Waipukurau on Saturday.

While it was Scotland international and Whangamomona farmer Gavin Mutch who claimed time honours, cutting-out the 20 sheep in 17min 37sec, Kirkpatrick and Pongaroa farmer David Buick, each finishing in 17min 54sec, made up for the deficit with the better quality points to finish first and second, separated by just 0.35pts.

It was the 2017 World champion Kirkpatrick’s 13th win in the event, and his fourth win of the 2019-2020 season, more than on any whole season since 2015-2016, and the first time he’d won four or more finals before Christmas since 2011-2012.

He’s won three of the four shows in the eastern regions of the North Island, the only one missing being Hawke’s Bay’s Great Raihania Shears, when he was in Australia winning at the Warrnambool Shears.

The Open woolhandling final also went to form with Taihape’s Sheree Alabaster scoring her second win of the season and claiming the CHB title for a fifth time. Second placing went to Keryn Herbert, of Te Kuiti, and third to Angela Stevens, in her best result in the Open class.

The two-man Mangamahu hit-squad of Simon Goss and Daniel Biggs won the Senior and Intermediate shearing finals respectively, for the fourth time this season, but the Junior final went to a newcomer in Louie Coombe-Gray, from Argyll in Central Hawke’s Bay, with victory by almost 10pts from runner-up and regular finalist Heath Barnsdall, of Piopio.

Ataneta Puna, of Napier, won her second Senior woolhandling title of the season, while the Junior woolhanding final provided a first win for Tennessey Kiri, from Gisborne.

RESULTS from the Central Hawke’s Bay A and P Show Shears at Waipukurau on Saturday, November 16, 2019:

Shearing:

Open final (20 sheep):John Kirkpatrick (Pakipaki) 17min 54sec, 63.15pts, 1; David Buick (Pongaroa) 17min 54sec, 63.5pts, 2; Gavin Mutch (Scotland/Whangamomona) 17min 37sec, 64.45pts, 3; Cam Ferguson (Waipawa) 19min 5sec, 67.95pts, 4.

Senior final (10 sheep): Simon Goss (Mangamahu) 10min 41sec, 43.65pts, 1; Chris Dickson (Eketahuna) 11min 4sec, 45.2pts, 2; Kyle Mita (Masterton) 11min 49sec, 48.45pts, 3; Teua Wilcox (Gisborne) 13min 7sec, 51.85pts, 4.

Intermediate final (6 sheep): Daniel Biggs (Mangamahu) 8min 38sec, 34.2333pts, 1; Keith Swann (Wairoa) 8min 37sec, 35.1833pts, 2; Topia Barrowcliffe (Piopio) 9min 16sec, 39.6333pts, 3; Alex Hokianga (Hastings) 8min 27sec, 39.85pts, 4.

Junior final (4 sheep): Louie Coombe-Gray (Waipawa) 6min 26sec, 32.8pts, 1; Heath Barnsdall (Piopio) 9min 59sec, 42.45pts, 2; Adam Gordon (Masterton) 8min 53sec, 44.65pts, 3; Derek Hokianga (Hastings) 8min 1sec, 45.3pts, 4.

Novice final (1 sheep): Ryka Swann (Wairoa) 4min 5sec, 26.25pts, 1; Maureen Chaffey (Maraekakaho) 4min 45sec, 28.25pts, 2; William Robinson (Dannevirke) 3min 42sec, 42.1pts, 3; Rosie Bates (Puketapu) 4min 34sec, 42.7pts, 4.

Woolhandling:

Open final: Sheree Alabaster (Taihape) 116pts, 1; Keryn Herbert (Te Kuiti) 162.6pts, 2; Angela Stevens (Napier) 169.8pts, 3; Logan Kamura (Marton) 180.8pts, 4.

Senior final: Ataneta Puna (Napier) 96.8pts, 1; Jasmin Tipoki (Taumarunui) 99.8pts, 2; Bianca Hawea (Masterton) 101pts, 3; Teresa Hall-Aporo (Martinborough) 186pts, 4.

Junior final: Tennessey Kiri (Gisborne) 85pts, 1; Vinniye Phillips (Taumarunui) 97pts, 2; Reihera Wehi (Tauranga) 100.8pts, 3; Amiria Hokianga (Hastings) 110.8pts, 4.

ENDS





