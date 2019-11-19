Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Stellar line-up of local talent for Christmas in the Park

Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park


Headlining Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park at the Auckland Domain on Saturday 14 December will be New Zealand’s favourite reggae group Sons of Zion and reigning hip hop soul queen Ladi6. They’ll be joined by a talented line up of local artists including Dane Moeke, Silika Isaia, Sammy V, Razé, Keshia Paulse, Brotherhood Musiq, James Harvey-Gibbons, Catherine Cameron and Verity Howells.

The show’s creative director Dixon Nacey says, “The Auckland line-up was selected through nationwide auditions held earlier in the year. New Zealand has a massive talent pool to choose from and those who made it through will be on the big stage in Auckland with our sensational headline acts, touring ensemble, a 20 piece band, a gospel choir and twelve local dance groups.”

Together these performers will deliver a colourful, multi-cultural musical spectacular which promises to deliver all the magic Kiwi audiences have come to expect from the nation’s favourite free outdoor Christmas celebration, Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park.

Since 1994 Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park has raised millions of dollars for New Zealand charities. Proceeds from the Auckland concert will once again go towards Youthline, who help support and develop over 50,000 young people every year.

For more information go to www.christmasinthepark.co.nz

