Kapiti Food Fair site map is ready to serve

19 November 2019

Kapiti Food Fair site map is ready to serve & crowd friendly dogs on lead welcome

The Kapiti Food Fair site map has launched and is now ready to serve on Saturday 30th November, 10am to 4pm at the Mazengarb Reserve, Paraparaumu, Kapiti Coast. Co-owners, Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg say, “they are proud of how it all came together – the vibrant colours chosen this year for all the promotional media looks good enough to eat.” They go on to say, “it’s been a big job as our footprint has increased this year to 250+ sites. 35% of sites are local Kapiti folk cooking and packaging what they do best and the other 65% are from vendors as far north as Waiheke Island and from Wanaka in the South. The site map is coded so visitors can see who are Kapiti based, and those that are ready to eat or packaged products.”

The Liquor Zone will not disappoint with craft beers, distilleries, liquors, ports, wines and cider and the site map also boasts a new Italian Zone organised by the Italian Chamber of Commerce based in Wellington.

Nicky Sinden, affectionately known as the ‘The Fishing Chick’ and host of ‘TradeZone Addicted to Fishing’ is getting excited about coming to Kapiti. While she is here, Coastguard Kapiti will take her for a cruise in their new boat so she can see the beauty of the Kapiti coastline, check out the Marine Reserve and hear about important Maori history and legends, including Te Rauparaha.

The Fair is rolling out a new initiative this year to divert up to 80% of waste from landfill this year. This has involved working with vendors to guide them on using compostable and recyclable packaging. On the day, Organic Wealth and Volunteers from 49 Squadron Air Cadets will be guiding visitors on correct disposal of their waste at each Waste Station.

Two stages will be rocking out continuous performance and buskers from Colossal will be performing during the day to add to the festive atmosphere.

The Kids Zone run by Kapiti Castles will be a supervised area and include: Dancing Man, Target Shoot Out, Giant Slide, Red, Rabbit, Jungle Castles’, Noughts & Crosses, Mini Golf, Jenga, Connect 4.

The PartyPerfect Celebrity Guest Demo Kitchen will showcase Nicky Sinden and talented local chefs demonstrating their own special hero dishes.

BEACH FM STAGE 10am – 10.45am



Rough Copy (70s + covers) 11am – 11.30am



Peyton Morete Music (Singer song writer, soft indie rock/pop) 11.45am – 12.30pm



Brasso (Brass) 12.45pm – 1.15pm



Sam Manzanza Music (African drummer) 1.30pm – 2pm



Devon Welch Music (Hip hop, soul, funk) 2.15pm – 3pm



Queen Fox (Funk, soul, jazz, classic rock) 3.15pm – 4pm



Tu Tilley (Funk reggae)



ZEAL STAGE 10am – 10.30am



Look Both Ways (Young jazz) 10.45am – 11.15am



NRJ Trio (Jazz, blues, jive, soul, pop) 11.30am – 12pm



Geoff Culverwell Duo (Jazz) 12.15pm – 12.45pm



Thorn (Young rock) 1pm – 1.30pm



FeNa Latino Solo (Fernando Figueroa & guest) 1.45pm – 2.15pm



DAPA (Dance performance) 2.30pm – 3.15pm



The Tarps (Folk, rock, blues) 3.30pm – 4pm



The Deadbeat Dads (Rock n roll, blues, modern rock)



PARTYPERFECT CELEBRITY GUEST DEMO KITCHEN 11am – 12.30pm



Nicky Sinden ‘The Fishing Chick’ 1pm – 1.20pm



Marcus Quarterman, PartyPerfect Catering 1.30pm – 1.50pm



Michele Passarello, Passo Pizza Pasta Caffe



2pm – 2.20pm



Theo Marais, South African Pantry 2.30pm – 2.50pm



Neil Thomson, BCE Catering Equipment, on-trend kitchenware



3pm – 3.20pm



Lani Evans, Cheese Cartel



The Tuatara Bar will be serving drinks all day from 10am with last serve at 4pm, and kids are welcome with a parent or guardian. BYO food. The menu includes a range of craft brews from Tuatara and Duncan’s Brewing, Crisp Apple Cider from South Cider, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Rose and Pinot Noir from Johner Estate, and two delicious cocktails form Koakoa Limoncello, The Bond Store Gin Fizz and Koakoa Limoncello Mule.

The Fair promises a super tasty day out with good friends, good times and good food that aims to make a lasting impression on both the mind and body. The meat-eater in your life will delight in the range of pies, salamis, and sausages on offer, while lovers of seafood, ice cream and coffee will be spoilt for choice. There will be the latest in kitchen gadgets and foodie equipment from chopping boards to platters, tangines, to reusable bags, there’s something here to tantalise every kind of cook. And that’s not all! Look out for recipe books, health products, and pet foods too. Make sure you head-on down to the home of the Fair at Mazengarb Reserve for a day of delights, surprises and treats to take home and enjoy, or to give away as gifts.

Don’t forget you can also board the FREE Kapiti Kruzer shuttle bus that loops from the Paraparaumu Railway Station to the Reserve throughout the day on the hour.

Departing Station: 10.08am, 11.08am, 12.08pm, 1.08pm, 2.08pm and 3.08pm

Departing Mazengarb Reserve: 10.38am, 11.38am, 12.38pm, 1.38pm, 2.38pm and 3.38pm

At The Hits Info Hub visitors will find friendly advice and directions, lost property, visitor survey, $3 Kapiti Food Fair Jute shopping bags, $5 Kapiti Food Fair t-towels and FREE sunscreen (free sunscreen also at Site 91 Cancer Society Kapiti).

FREE water for humans and their pooches will be located at the Kapiti Pure Water site next to The Hits Info Hub AND at Site 175 The Foxy Dawg Company.

The ATM will be run by Kapiti Rotary and dish our cash to visitors all day with a 50c transaction fee charged and St John will be on-site for any emergency.

Go to Kapiti Food Fair website for visitor info >> https://kapitifoodfair.co.nz/visitors/visitor-info

OR, Kapiti Food Fair Facebook event >> https://www.facebook.com/events/126540528233270/

Kapiti Food Fair is one of Kapiti’s largest annual events that has vendors flocking to participate from all over New Zealand to engage with 20,000+ visitors. Proudly Sponsored by: Air New Zealand, Bayleys Real Estate Wellington, BCE Catering Equipment, Flightdec, Kapiti Business Projects, Kapiti News, Koakoa Limoncello, PartyPerfect Catering, Pope & Co Mortgages, SignCraft Kapiti, The Hits 92.7 and Tuatara Brewing. The Fair is privately owned and operated in partnership by Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg.



ends

© Scoop Media

