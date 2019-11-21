FOMO 2020 Adds Another Hip Hop Superstar to Line-up

Thursday 21 November, 2019- The team behind FOMO is massively excited to announce they’ve secured chart-topping US rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for FOMO Auckland. He joins an already incredibly strong line up that features BROCKHAMPTON, Kaytranada, Lizzo and more that will take over the brand new FOMO Auckland location OUTDOORS at Trusts Arena on 15 January.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie first hit the scene in 2016 with his debut mixtape ARTIST, which was host to his first certified platinum track, ‘My Shit’. Quickly proving himself to be one of hip hop’s newest heavyweights, XXL included him in their 2017 Freshman class and dubbed him “one of the hottest and newest up-and-comers in hip hop”.



The young star then went on to release the 3x platinum ‘Drowning’ (ft. Kodak Black) along with the platinum certified singles ‘Jungle’ and ‘Timeless’. His now gold certified debut album, THE BIGGER ARTIST quickly went Top 5 on Billboard’s Top 200 and he simultaneously sprung to #1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart. Going from strength to strength, A Boogie was nominated for ‘Best New Artist’ at the 2018 BET Awards and his highly anticipated sophomore album, HOODIE SZN went on to land #1 for three nonconsecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.



46 weeks after its release, the now platinum certified HOODIE SZN remains in the Top 50 of the Billboard 200, host to the double platinum singles ‘Look Back At It’ and ‘Swervin’ and over 2.2 billion streams. As HOODIE SZN continues to dominate the charts, A Boogie is set to release his highly anticipated 13 track album, Artist 2.0 in the near future. He’s just dropped the second single from the project, ‘Reply’ ft. Lil Uzi Vert.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie replaces UK rapper Octavian who is no longer able to play FOMO Auckland due to recording commitments.

FOMO 2020 marks the fifth year of the rapidly growing festival in Australia and continues to build on their reputation for booking some of the most exciting breakout acts. In January 2019, FOMO came to Auckland for the first time, with the indoor FOMO by Night format.

Australian founders BBE partner with the kiwi promoters Fuzen to bring the inclusive festival’s One Stage, No Clashes, Party Together philosophy to Auckland. After the successful 2019 event, get the full FOMO summer music festival experience this January 2020, Outdoors at Trusts Arena.

Co-Promoter Gareth Popham says things are shaping up for an unforgettable event.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the full FOMO outdoor summer festival experience to Auckland this January!”

The festival is R16, with the addition of an R18 VIP area. With one stage featuring full-length sets from some of the biggest acts in the world right now, FOMO 2020 is going to be the show of the summer.

FOMO 2020 AUCKLAND

BROCKHAMPTON (USA)

KAYTRANADA (CAN)

LIZZO (USA)

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE (USA)

RICO NASTY (USA)

MELODOWNZ (NZ)

VAYNE (NZ)

WHAT’S NEW FOR FOMO 2020?

FOMO will keep some key elements that help make the festival so special, in particular, the unique philosophy of ONE STAGE, which of course means NO CLASHES, which means that you, your friends and friends you haven’t met yet, get to PARTY TOGETHER.

Plus, you asked for it, so we’ve added a VIP ticket offering with some serious perks, including expedited entry lane, a swish area with fancy loos, shade, seating, phone charging facilities, exclusive bar offerings and two free standard drink cards.

FOMO 2020

Presented by BBE, FUZEN, MAI FM and SNIFFERS

Wednesday 15 January

Outdoors at The Trusts Arena

5:00PM - 10:30PM

16+ Licenced Event (you MUST be 16 or over to attend)

Tickets are available via www.fomofestival.com.au or www.ticketek.co.nz.

