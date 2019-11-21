Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Late deal secures Toyota 86 seat for Vodanovich

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2019



Race and round winner last season, Peter Vodanovich returns this coming season to the Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship. Picture Bruce Jenkins

Peter Vodanovich will aim to build on some strong results last season as he aims to win the forthcoming 2019-2020 Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship.


He is the latest young talent to confirm for the championship, with more big names expected to confirm their entries in the next few days.

With last year being his first full year in the category, the 18 year old Aucklander finished fourth overall in the championship. An impressive campaign included pole position at Pukekohe, a race win and the round win at Highlands plus multiple other podiums throughout the season.

Now, with time at the iconic Norwell Motorplex under his belt and a late deal confirmed for him to run in the New Zealand 86 category again, he's ready to step up and mount a serious title challenge.

"My training at Norwell has been critical in my development as a driver. Being a part of the Paul Morris Academy means that I have not only been working with great drivers like Shane van Gisbergen, Anton De Pasquale and Paul Morris but I have also been teaching others how to get the most out of the car. This forces me to think at a technical level about every input and what effect that has on the car.

"Ultimately, I think I am continuously becoming a better driver because of it and I am really looking forward to putting that into practice in a type of car I know and on circuits I know. It's going to be a very interesting year. I have a lot of respect for the talent I am up against and they share the same goal, but ultimately I'm like any competitive race driver. I want to win.""

It's been a very busy period for Peter. As well as the Norwell experience, and competing in the Australian Toyota 86 Championship, he has been working hard at home on his academic qualifications too.

"I have just finished my first year of Engineering at the University of Auckland so racing preparation is in full swing. Outside of the car I have been preparing myself physically with the help of Sean Dowling at Champs Fitness. My martial arts background in Hsou Jing Do definitely helps with the mental side helping me to stay focused and calm under pressure. On top of this I also like to do a lot of visualisation before the race which is something I developed with the Elite Motorsport Academy.

"It's been a late deal to put the campaign together too," he added. "And I must really thank my dad Steve and Todd and Hayden from our team, as well as Nexen Tyre, DTM, CMC Markets, MacClures ITM, Connex Wire Limited, Creme Insurance, Loanwise, Champs Fitness, Racer Products, Sean Dowling and Castrol. It's genuinely one of those moments where I can say that if they hadn't all helped, I doubt we'd be in the field."

The Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship begins in Pukekohe before heading to the South Island for rounds at Highlands Motorsport Park and Invercargill’s Teretonga Park. It then moves to the North Island for the New Zealand Grand Prix meeting at Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon and then onto Hampton Downs before concluding with a non-championship race weekend at the Virgin Australia Supercars event at Pukekohe Park in April.

2019-2020 Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1: Pukekohe Park - 29 November - 1 December 2019
Round 2: Highlands Motorsport Park - 17-19 January 2020
Round 3: Teretonga Park - 24-26 January 2020
Round 4: Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon - 14-16 February 2020
Round 5: Hampton Downs Motorsport Park - 27-29 March 2020
Round 6: V8 Supercars - Pukekohe Park - 24-26 April 2020 (non-championship)

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Toyota New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 