Huawei Mate30 Pro NZ Television Awards 2019 Winners

(Auckland – November 21, 2019) A stellar crowd of 700 people celebrated the best of Aotearoa’s television tonight at the Huawei Mate30 Pro New Zealand Television Awards 2019 gala ceremony. Twenty-six categories were presented at the event which was hosted by Alice Snedden.

This year’s winners, which all screened between 1 July 2018 and 30 June 2019, reflect the evolving television market, with local content streamed via online platforms such as Newsroom, NZHerald.co.nz, Stuff and theCoconet.tv honoured tonight alongside productions aired by the major broadcasters: TVNZ, Three, Sky, Prime and Māori Television.

Programmes screened on TVNZ channels comprised 13 of tonight’s 26 winners, including:

• In Dark Places, produced by South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company for TVNZ 1 was awarded Images & Sound Best Feature Drama and Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama for Michael Bennett;

• The Casketeers, produced by Great Southern Television for TVNZ 1, won Best Original Reality Series and Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme;

• Welcome to Cardboard City, produced by Vinewood Animation Studio for TVNZ HEIHEI was named NZ On Air Best Children’s Programme;

• Waka Huia – Rereata Makiha won Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Programme;

• 1 News won Best Live Event Coverage for The National Memorial Service, along with Best Presenter: News & Current Affairs which was awarded to Hilary Barry for her work presenting the Christchurch Terror Attack coverage;

• Fresh Eggs, produced by Warner Bros. New Zealand for TVNZ 2 which took out the Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Actress Award for Danielle Cormack’s performance;

• Wellington Paranormal, produced by the NZ Documentary Board Ltd for TVNZ 2, whose lead actor Mike Minogue won Best Actor;

• Anika Moa Unleashed S2, produced by Rogue Productions for TVNZ OnDemand, whose eponymous host won Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Presenter: Entertainment;

• TVNZ Breakfast presenter Matty McLean was named the 2019 Woman's Day Personality of the Year, as decided by public vote;

• Shortland Street was honoured with the 2019 Huawei Mate30 Pro Television Legend Award.

Content aired on Three won a total of six awards, including:

• Westside, produced by South Pacific Pictures, was named NZ On Air Best Drama Series for the third year in a row;

• My Year with Helen, produced by Gaylene Preston Productions, won NZ On Air Best Documentary and Gaylene Preston was named Best Director: Documentary/Factual;

• Dancing with the Stars S8 won Stage & Screen Travel Services Best Format Reality Series;

• Newshub won Best News Coverage for its reporting of the Christchurch Mosque Shootings;

• Funny Girls Suffragette Special won Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme

Sky NZ’s channels Sky Sport and Prime won one award each, namely:

• Uncharted with Sam Neill, produced by Frame Up Films for Prime, was named Best Factual Series; and

• Keeping the Faith: 25 Years of the Warriors Ep 1, produced by Sky Sport for Sky NZ, won Monstavision Best Sports Programme.

Elsewhere, Māori Television’s Piri’s Tiki Tour, produced by Pango Productions, was awarded Best Lifestyle Programme; Stuff Circuit’s Paula Penfold was named Reporter of the Year; Jessica’s Tree, produced by Augusto for NZME won Best Webseries; Newsroom Investigates was awarded Best Current Affairs Programme and 1918: Samoa & The Talune – Ship of Death, produced by Tikilounge Productions for The Coconet won NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme.

The winners of the Huawei Mate30 Pro New Zealand Television Awards 2019 are listed in full below. Visit https://www.nztvawards.co.nz/finalists for the complete list of 2019 New Zealand Television Craft Awards recipients (these categories were presented at the Craft Awards ceremony on November 6).



NZ On Air Best Drama Series

Mark Beesley, Kelly Martin, Chris Bailey, James Griffin

Westside

South Pacific Pictures (Three)



Images & Sound Best Feature Drama

Michael Bennett, Jane Holland, Chloe Smith, Kelly Martin, Chris Bailey

In Dark Places

South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)



Best Factual Series

Owen Hughes

Uncharted with Sam Neill

Frame Up Films (Prime TV)



NZ On Air Best Documentary

Gaylene Preston, Catherine Madigan

My Year with Helen

Gaylene Preston Productions (Three)



Best Original Reality Series

Carmen J Leonard, Susan Leonard, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Philip Smith

The Casketeers

Great Southern Television (TVNZ 1)



Stage & Screen Travel Services Best Format Reality Series

John McDonald, Hayley Cunningham, Charlotte Hobson

Dancing with the Stars S8

MediaWorks NZ (Three)



Best Lifestyle Programme

Piri’s Tiki Tour

Hokianga

Pango Productions (Māori Television)



Best Current Affairs Programme

Melanie Reid, Paul Enticott, Mark Jennings, Tim Murphy

Newsroom Investigates

Newsroom



Best Web Series

Jazz Thornton, Alex Reed, Cass Avery

Jessica’s Tree

Augusto (NZME)



NZ On Air Best Children’s Programme

Phil Brough, Matt Heath, Orlando Stewart

Welcome to Cardboard City

Vinewood Animation Studio (TVNZ HEIHEI)



Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme

Carmen J Leonard, Susan Leonard, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Philip Smith

The Casketeers S2

Great Southern Television (TVNZ 1)



Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Programme

Kereama Wright, Mana Epiha, Megan Douglas

Waka Huia - Rereata Makiha

Scottie Productions (TVNZ 1)



NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme

Tuki Laumea, Lisa Taouma

1918: Samoa & The Talune - Ship Of Death

Tikilounge Productions (The Coconet)



Best News Coverage

Newshub News Team

Christchurch Mosque Shootings

MediaWorks NZ (Three)



Monstavision Best Sports Programme

Brian Hitchcock, Dean Pooley, Gareth Thorne, Simon Head, Mark Malaki-Williams

Keeping the Faith: 25 Years of the Warriors Ep 1

Sky Sport (Sky NZ)



Best Live Event Coverage

TVNZ

The National Memorial Service

TVNZ (TVNZ 1)



Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme

Bronwynn Bakker, John McDonald

Funny Girls Suffragette Special

MediaWorks NZ (Three)



Best Director: Documentary/Factual

Gaylene Preston

My Year with Helen

Gaylene Preston Productions (Three)



Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama

Michael Bennett

In Dark Places

South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)



Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Actress

Danielle Cormack

Fresh Eggs

Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)



Best Actor

Mike Minogue

Wellington Paranormal

New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd (TVNZ 2)



Reporter of the Year

Paula Penfold

Stuff Circuit

Stuff NZ



Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Presenter: Entertainment

Anika Moa

Anika Moa Unleashed S2

Rogue Productions (TVNZ OnDemand)



Best Presenter: News & Current Affairs

Hilary Barry

Christchurch Terror Attack

TVNZ (TVNZ 1)



Woman’s Day Television Personality of the Year*

Matty McLean (Breakfast, TVNZ 1)

*Winner decided by public vote via Woman’s Day & nowtolove.co.nz



Huawei Mate30 Pro Television Legend

Shortland Street

South Pacific Pictures (TVNZ 2)



