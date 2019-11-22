Huawei Mate30 Pro NZ Television Awards 2019 Winners
(Auckland – November 21, 2019) A stellar crowd of 700 people celebrated the best of Aotearoa’s television tonight at the Huawei Mate30 Pro New Zealand Television Awards 2019 gala ceremony. Twenty-six categories were presented at the event which was hosted by Alice Snedden.
This year’s winners, which all screened between 1 July 2018 and 30 June 2019, reflect the evolving television market, with local content streamed via online platforms such as Newsroom, NZHerald.co.nz, Stuff and theCoconet.tv honoured tonight alongside productions aired by the major broadcasters: TVNZ, Three, Sky, Prime and Māori Television.
Programmes screened on TVNZ channels
comprised 13 of tonight’s 26 winners, including:
• In Dark Places, produced by South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company for TVNZ 1 was awarded Images & Sound Best Feature Drama and Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama for Michael Bennett;
• The Casketeers, produced by Great Southern Television for TVNZ 1, won Best Original Reality Series and Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme;
• Welcome to Cardboard City, produced by Vinewood Animation Studio for TVNZ HEIHEI was named NZ On Air Best Children’s Programme;
• Waka Huia – Rereata Makiha won Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Programme;
• 1 News won Best Live Event Coverage for The National Memorial Service, along with Best Presenter: News & Current Affairs which was awarded to Hilary Barry for her work presenting the Christchurch Terror Attack coverage;
• Fresh Eggs, produced by Warner Bros. New Zealand for TVNZ 2 which took out the Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Actress Award for Danielle Cormack’s performance;
• Wellington Paranormal, produced by the NZ Documentary Board Ltd for TVNZ 2, whose lead actor Mike Minogue won Best Actor;
• Anika Moa Unleashed S2, produced by Rogue Productions for TVNZ OnDemand, whose eponymous host won Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Presenter: Entertainment;
• TVNZ Breakfast presenter Matty McLean was named the 2019 Woman's Day Personality of the Year, as decided by public vote;
• Shortland Street was honoured with the 2019 Huawei Mate30 Pro Television Legend Award.
Content aired on Three won a
total of six awards, including:
• Westside, produced by South Pacific Pictures, was named NZ On Air Best Drama Series for the third year in a row;
• My Year with Helen, produced by Gaylene Preston Productions, won NZ On Air Best Documentary and Gaylene Preston was named Best Director: Documentary/Factual;
• Dancing with the Stars S8 won Stage & Screen Travel Services Best Format Reality Series;
• Newshub won Best News Coverage for its reporting of the Christchurch Mosque Shootings;
• Funny Girls Suffragette Special won Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme
Sky
NZ’s channels Sky Sport and Prime won one award each,
namely:
• Uncharted with Sam Neill, produced by Frame Up Films for Prime, was named Best Factual Series; and
• Keeping the Faith: 25 Years of the Warriors Ep 1, produced by Sky Sport for Sky NZ, won Monstavision Best Sports Programme.
Elsewhere, Māori Television’s Piri’s Tiki Tour, produced by Pango Productions, was awarded Best Lifestyle Programme; Stuff Circuit’s Paula Penfold was named Reporter of the Year; Jessica’s Tree, produced by Augusto for NZME won Best Webseries; Newsroom Investigates was awarded Best Current Affairs Programme and 1918: Samoa & The Talune – Ship of Death, produced by Tikilounge Productions for The Coconet won NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme.
The winners of the Huawei Mate30 Pro New Zealand Television Awards 2019 are listed in full below. Visit https://www.nztvawards.co.nz/finalists for the complete list of 2019 New Zealand Television Craft Awards recipients (these categories were presented at the Craft Awards ceremony on November 6).
NZ On Air Best Drama Series
Mark Beesley, Kelly Martin, Chris Bailey, James
Griffin
Westside
South Pacific Pictures (Three)
Images & Sound Best Feature Drama
Michael Bennett, Jane Holland, Chloe
Smith, Kelly Martin, Chris Bailey
In Dark Places
South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)
Best Factual Series
Owen Hughes
Uncharted with Sam Neill
Frame Up Films (Prime TV)
NZ On Air Best Documentary
Gaylene Preston, Catherine
Madigan
My Year with Helen
Gaylene Preston Productions (Three)
Best Original Reality Series
Carmen J Leonard, Susan
Leonard, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Philip Smith
The Casketeers
Great Southern Television (TVNZ 1)
Stage & Screen Travel Services Best Format Reality Series
John McDonald, Hayley
Cunningham, Charlotte Hobson
Dancing with the Stars S8
MediaWorks NZ (Three)
Best Lifestyle Programme
Piri’s Tiki
Tour
Hokianga
Pango Productions (Māori Television)
Best Current Affairs Programme
Melanie Reid, Paul Enticott, Mark
Jennings, Tim Murphy
Newsroom Investigates
Newsroom
Best Web Series
Jazz Thornton, Alex Reed, Cass
Avery
Jessica’s Tree
Augusto (NZME)
NZ On Air Best Children’s Programme
Phil Brough, Matt Heath, Orlando
Stewart
Welcome to Cardboard City
Vinewood Animation Studio (TVNZ HEIHEI)
Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme
Carmen
J Leonard, Susan Leonard, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Philip
Smith
The Casketeers S2
Great Southern Television (TVNZ 1)
Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Programme
Kereama Wright, Mana
Epiha, Megan Douglas
Waka Huia - Rereata Makiha
Scottie Productions (TVNZ 1)
NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme
Tuki Laumea, Lisa Taouma
1918: Samoa & The Talune - Ship Of Death
Tikilounge Productions (The Coconet)
Best News Coverage
Newshub News
Team
Christchurch Mosque Shootings
MediaWorks NZ (Three)
Monstavision Best Sports Programme
Brian Hitchcock, Dean Pooley,
Gareth Thorne, Simon Head, Mark
Malaki-Williams
Keeping the Faith: 25 Years of the Warriors Ep 1
Sky Sport (Sky NZ)
Best Live Event Coverage
TVNZ
The National Memorial Service
TVNZ (TVNZ 1)
Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme
Bronwynn Bakker, John
McDonald
Funny Girls Suffragette Special
MediaWorks NZ (Three)
Best Director: Documentary/Factual
Gaylene Preston
My Year with Helen
Gaylene Preston Productions (Three)
Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama
Michael
Bennett
In Dark Places
South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)
Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Actress
Danielle
Cormack
Fresh Eggs
Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)
Best Actor
Mike Minogue
Wellington Paranormal
New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd (TVNZ 2)
Reporter of the Year
Paula
Penfold
Stuff Circuit
Stuff NZ
Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Presenter: Entertainment
Anika Moa
Anika Moa Unleashed S2
Rogue Productions (TVNZ OnDemand)
Best Presenter: News & Current Affairs
Hilary Barry
Christchurch Terror Attack
TVNZ (TVNZ 1)
Woman’s Day Television Personality of the Year*
Matty McLean (Breakfast, TVNZ 1)
*Winner decided by public vote via Woman’s Day & nowtolove.co.nz
Huawei Mate30 Pro Television Legend
Shortland Street
South Pacific Pictures (TVNZ 2)
#HuaweiMate30ProNZTVAwards
www.nztvawards.co.nz