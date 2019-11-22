Bon Iver release 'Naeem' video directed by AG Rojas

Today, Bon Iver release 'Naeem,' the band’s first official, non-lyrical music video since 2012’s 'Beth/Rest' - watch it here: https://youtu.be/r1bTeElWBSg

The film marks Bon Iver’s first collaboration with Los Angeles-based, Barcelona-born director AG Rojas, who - after travelling the world as the child of a Colombian writer and Costa Rican painter - has credits including Gil Scott-Heron’s last and Earl Sweatshirt’s first music videos. He has also directed pieces for Kamasi Washington, Florence + The Machine, Emeli Sandé, Run The Jewels, and Zack de la Rocha.

Rojas says, “Naeem is concerned with the potential for intergenerational healing, and how we choose to engage with that potential. All my admiration and love to Cynthia Rodriguez and her child Azul who brought this idea to life, and to Bon Iver for amplifying it.”

'Naeem' is the midpoint of Bon Iver’s new album i,i (Jagjaguwar), which just earned 2020 Grammy nominations for Album of the Year, Record of the Year ('Hey, Ma'), Best Alternative Music Album, and Best Recording Package (Bon Iver Art Directors Eric Timothy Carlson & Aaron Anderson). These bring Bon Iver’s career total Grammy nominations to seven, having won two in 2012 for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album (Bon Iver, Bon Iver).

