Check the height before moving loads around power lines

Monday, 25 November 2019, 9:01 am
Press Release: Wel Networks

Summer trips with the boat? Getting ready for haymaking? WEL Networks says check the height of your load before making a move around power lines.

WEL’s Chief Executive, Garth Dibley says "If you're travelling to and from the water, especially on unfamiliar roads, always check the height of your boat mast.

"The same applies for our farming community moving machinery around the farm, getting ready for haymaking season or working in the orchard. You need to know where the power lines are before raising the platforms of cherry pickers and dump truck beds. If your load connects with an overhead power line it can be fatal.

"It’s also the perfect time for landscaping around the section. But before you dig, make sure you check where the underground cables might be hiding.

"It’s critical to locate cables before you start any excavation work like digging trenches, laying a driveway or erecting a fence. Before you start call us on 0800 800 935 or visit our website wel.co.nz.

"We want everyone to enjoy their summer activities and to make it home safely, every day."

ENDS


