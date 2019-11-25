Summer starts at Auckland’s Night Noodle Markets

25 November 2019



Plan your visit with the event map and full menu out now



New Zealand’s tastiest hawker-style festival returns to Victoria Park this Friday. For foodie fans it’s 10 days of fun that ‘udon’ want to miss!



Visitors can enjoy a mouth-watering lineup from 22 local and international food stalls serving up traditional and modern fare, with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options to tempt every taste bud. Open daily from 4pm between 29 November - 8 December, entry is free and all ages are welcome.



On offer are festival faves, steamed and fried dumplings, chargrilled BBQ skewers, bao buns, yakitori, ramen, Asian sweet treats and desserts, and of course, oodles of noodles, with plates ranging from $5 to $20.



Air New Zealand invites event goers to ‘find their perfect DestinAsia’ with the chance to win economy flights for two to one of Air New Zealand’s non-stop Asia destinations. Diners can also vote for their favourite ‘Top Chopsticks’ stallholder to be in to win $1000 cash.



Event Manager Vanessa Fleming says this year’s markets are gearing up to be an unforgettable experience. “We’ve pushed the boat out with some fun new visual elements including a show-stopping ‘selfie’ wall to be unveiled on opening night. Visitors will be entertained by lion dancers, taiko drummers, stilt walkers, costumed performers and a live band. We’re bringing the sights, sounds and flavours of summer under colourful lanterns and you won’t want to miss it.”



The markets run from 4-10pm (finishing at 9pm on the final day). There will be free wifi and the event is completely cashless; all stallholders will accept major credit and debit cards (excluding AMEX) and have contactless payment facilities. Skip the queues with Fast Lanes at selected stallholders exclusively for Westpac with Apple Pay customers, then find a seat to relax in the Westpac Garden where everyone is welcome.



The event aims to be zero waste, thanks to compostable packaging and beverages served in cans and recycled plastic bottles.

Follow Night Noodle Markets NZ on Facebook for the latest updates, and find the event map and menu at www.nightnoodlemarkets.nz/auckland

