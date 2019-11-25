Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Two amazing exhibitions at The Incubator

Monday, 25 November 2019, 1:25 pm
Press Release: The Incubator Creative Hub


22/11/2019

Press Release


Who: lowercaseg (Clare Birch) ‘Pretty Ugly’ & 111 Group Exhibition

What: 2 consecutive Art Exhibitions

When: Opening previews Saturday 30th Nov

Where: The Incubator Gallery & The People’s Gallery


It’s that time of year again – where everyone else starts winding down for Christmas, The Incubator Creative Hub is alive with exhibitions ensuring the Historic Village is the go-to place over summer.

Keeping up with the yearly tradition of a ‘small works’ exhibition, again The People’s Gallery – Toi ka rere will be host to the 111 Group Show featuring over 50 artists (and counting). This annual show is one of the most anticipated events on the Tauranga art’s calendar, with the reasonably priced artworks from some of the Bay’s most sought after artists (all priced at $111), being snapped up by eager collectors. It is our advice to get in quick, red dot in hand at the opening preview!

But not only that, is is The Incubator’s pleasure to present the first solo exhibition of lowercase g AKA Clare Birch, ‘PrettyUgly’ in The Incubator Gallery.

Clare is a graphic designer and artist on a mission to craft quirky illustrations and turn letters into art for people to enjoy. lowercase g provides a platform for her to create practical, user-centred graphics for visual communications and branding.

She says “There’s something to say about the crossover of skills between art, design and illustration. I tend to be interested in all sorts of things and want to go off exploring rather than sticking to an aesthetic or one defined style”.

Both of these exhibitions will be opened at the same time, so visitors can be completely absorbed in some fabulous art and the atmosphere that goes hand-in-hand with every Incubator event.


https://www.theincubator.co.nz/

Find more from The Incubator Creative Hub on InfoPages.
 
 
 
