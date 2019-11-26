Miriam Clancy Tour Starts This Week - Supports Announced

Sun 01 Dec - AUCKLAND - Wine Cellar

(very special guest : ) Dianne Swann x https://www.facebook.com/dianneswannmusic/

Wed 04 Dec - PALMERSTON NORTH - Globe Theatre

Support - Synthetic Children - https://www.facebook.com/syntheticchildrenn Thu 05 Dec - WELLINGTON - Caroline

SORAH SNOW ( www.facebook.com/sorahsnow)

TRANSISTOR (https://www.facebook.com/transistormusic01/) *closing out the show Sun 08 Dec - HOKITIKA - The Old Lodge Theatre

Support - Aidan Fine - aidanfine.com Mon 09 Dec - PICTON - Le Cafe*

Support - CHLOE VITALE ( youtu.be/0l7QXP50vEc)

Tue 10 Dec - ONEKAKA - Mussel Inn

Thu 12 Dec - HAMILTON - Nivara Lounge

Support - GLASS SHARDS (soundcloud.com/austin-spare)

Thu 19 DEC - GREAT BARRIER ISLAND - The Currach



After a decade between records, Miriam Clancy’s third album, Astronomy, marks her return to the musical landscape. For longtime fans, Astronomy is a reintroduction and a reinvention. Its ten songs represent a cathartic fork in the road borne out of existential crisis and the new territory is evident. Crafted over a couple of years in New York City with producer Chris Coady (Beach House, Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Astronomy is laden with swooning electric guitars, Wurlitzers, early 90’s drum machines and analogue synths.

Inspired by time spent on Great Barrier Island when living in New Zealand amidst writing the record, the record’s title and overarching ambience reference the island’s unparalleled view of the stars as a Dark Sky Sanctuary. “It would wrap around you and lift you into the cosmos,” Clancy adds. “It’s amazing how something so far from the earth can affect us and give a sense of perspective… it’s the great equalizer.”

Astronomy has already been released stateside to critical acclaim and now it's time to bring it back home with a run of the first NZ shows in over eight years.

“'Astronomy', a shoegaze alt-pop extravaganza featuring Miriam’s angelic voice accompanied by her penchant for hook-filled chord progressions and poetic lyrics. …‘Astronomy’ is not only well thought out but planned and executed with the brilliance and captivation of a true artist”

- Jammerzine [US]

Miriam Clancy announces her return with noise and urgency …the dreamy track with its eerie shoegaze guitars… There’s both an evanescent beauty and a dose of strength and self-confidence to the track, a combo that makes it assuredly magic and elusive.”

(The Bells) - High Clouds [US]

“Miriam Clancy and her dream theater aesthetic of "The Sound" will transport you …with deep cut bass, drum grooves and dreamy synths… It is a blend of post punk, 80's new wave, goth, baroque pop and magic itself"

-American Pancake [US]

"With hints of Cocteau Twins and CHRVCHES entwined in the song, it has a bassline that reverberates and rolls like an unexpected thunderstorm on a summer’s day" (The Sound) - Analogue Trash [UK]

"Miriam Clancy has shared 'The Bells' the lead off single from 'Astronomy', her first album in nine years and it's a gorgeous rocker where the solid soundtrack and her gliding melodic vocals although seemingly opposites work fabulously together."

- Beehive Candy [US]

“It’s a heavenly song with lush synths and beautiful vocals from Clancy. The dreamscape conjuring music is so glorious it puts you in a europhic state... an otherworldly feel with Clancy’s voice serving as the angels who welcome you in. There is a lot musically going in this track but it all combines together perfectly to make for a stunning, uplifting listen” (The Sound) - Indie Midlands

previous albums...

"Best Albums of the Year... A voice to move mountains"

-(Magnetic) Russell Baillie, The New Zealand Herald

"Beautiful, beguiling, bare to the bones - an album to lose and find yourself in" (Lucky One) Mike Alexander, Sunday Star Times [NZ]

"She's one of our top singer-songwriters. The critics wax effusive"

-Gary Steele, Metro [NZ]

"IRRESISTIBLE FORCE... sexy & volatile... timeless pop tunes... these moments remind me of the great records Dusty Springfield and Sandy Shaw made in the 60s... " - (Magnetic) Nick Bollinger, The Listener [NZ]

"haunting ...powerful multi-layered arrangements ...irresistible singles ...leaving no doubts that she is currently one of this country's hottest songwriters." - (Magnetic) George Kay, Real Groove [NZ]



