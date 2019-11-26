Basement Jaxx launch Soiree shows in Auckland & Christchurch

Endeavour Live is proud to present SOIREE - an inner city gathering in the hearts of Christchurch and Auckland, hosted by iconic electronic music powerhouse duo Basement Jaxx.

SOIREE CHRISTCHURCH

Hosted by Basement Jaxx (DJ Set) & Friends

Thursday, April 2 2020

Gloucester Green, Christchurch

SOIREE AUCKLAND

Hosted by Basement Jaxx (DJ Set) & Friends

Friday, April 3 2020

ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland

Widely respected as one of the UK’s most legendary house and big beat kings, Basement Jaxx have been crowd favourites around the world for close to 15 years. The hitmakers behind ‘Romeo’ and ‘Where’s your Head At’ are no strangers to New Zealand, having previously performed at Big Day Out, and most recently at AKL17 at Auckland’s Mantells on the Water in 2017.

The Auckland show will be supported by Dick Johnson, with further acts to be announced for both Auckland and Christchurch shows. The Soiree’s promise to be a truly unique event for New Zealand’s party seekers wanting to get together with friends and dance to some of the decade’s best dance floor anthems in unique inner city settings.

Presented by Endeavour Live, the touring and promotions company recently toured Fatboy Slim across New Zealand in 2019 (including hosting 2000 people at Gloucester Green), while also promoting the annual Quiet Please house music event at ASB Tennis Centre - www.quietplease.co.nz. For full range of Endeavour Live shows, head to their website.

Limited Presale tickets start from $79. For more information, head to www.endeavour.live.

