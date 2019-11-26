McEwan returns for second-placed ACES



Tuesday 26 November, 2019

The ACES make one change to their 13-strong squad as the Ford Trophy heats up in Christchurch.

Matthew McEwan replaces fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who heads to Hamilton to prepare for the BLACKCAPS second test against England.

The ACES take on Otago at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval on Wednesday before finishing the competition's central round against Canterbury at Hagley Oval on Friday.

Coming off Monday's narrow 7-run loss against the Wellington Firebirds, skipper Craig Cachopa is pleased with how the ACES are shaping up ahead of an important part of the competition.

"We're playing some great cricket at the moment and looking forward to putting in a big effort against both Otago and Canterbury.

"It's fantastic to have BLACKCAPS coming back to the ACES and perform so well."

ACES Assistant Coach Doug Watson said there were plenty of positives to take from the entertaining duel with the Firebirds.

"We had a good chat after the game. The guys were disappointed, but positive about the adjustments that we need to make.

"Will Somerville was excellent with the ball and it is always pleasing to see a hundred from the top four; Colin and Martin were brilliant and Glenn Phillips played nicely too."

Watson expects the ACES to learn from their first loss of the season.

"We know we will need to tighten up with the ball against Otago.

"It's about maintaining our standards, engaging with each other and communicating as the match unfolds."

MATCH DETAILS:

Auckland ACES vs. Otago Volts

Wednesday 27 November

Bert Sutcliffe Oval

11 am

Auckland ACES squad | Ford Trophy vs. Otago Volts

Craig Cachopa (c)

Mark Chapman

Danru Ferns

Martin Guptill

Ben Horne

Kyle Jamieson

Ben Lister

Matthew McEwan

Colin Munro

Robert O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

