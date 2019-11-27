Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Cali-Folk-Psych band Allah-Las announce Feb 2020 Shows

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 5:02 pm
Press Release: The Label


California’s shimmering melody-makers Allah-Las have announced their maiden voyage to Aotearoa New Zealand this February with a three-date tour including Auckland, Wellington and the Coromandel. Having taken their compact California on the road across the world (making stops in North, Central, and South America, Europe, South Africa, Australia, Russia, East Asia and beyond), Kiwi music fans rejoice for their long-awaited arrival to New Zealand’s shores.

Allah-Las will be touring their acclaimed fourth LP, LAHS, released via Brooklyn record label, Mexican Summer. Widely noted as the band’s most thoughtful and evolved work to date, LAHS radiates a skilful melding of melodies and moods, venturing into new, exciting territories.

Banished Music presents

Allah-Las
New Zealand 2020

Friday 14 February - Meow, Wellington
Saturday 15 February - Neck Of The Woods, Auckland
Sunday 16 February - Eggsentric Cafe, Cooks Beach, Coromandel

Tickets on Sale 9am, Friday Nov 30th from banishedmusic.com/tickets

