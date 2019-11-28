Amanda Palmer Returns to NZ with New Album and Tour Dates

Amanda Palmer’s third solo LP, There Will Be No Intermission is the multi-faceted artist’s most powerful and personal collection to date, with songs that tackle the big questions: life, death, grief and how we make sense with it all.

Sombre yet exultant, There Will Be No Intermission presents still more dimensions to Amanda Palmer’s already voluminous talent, once again confirming her as a master songwriter at the height of considerable power. This one-of-a-kind artist has miraculously moulded humour, tears, confession, and naked personal pain into a matchless piece of work that could very well have been morose and gloomy but is, instead, deeply relatable, healing and inspiring.

The touring show itself will feature Palmer on solo piano and ukulele, with no band accompaniment; a night of graphic, honest, and funny storytelling with songs that Palmer claims will be her “most human and vulnerable stage-show to date.”



Amanda Palmer is a singer, songwriter, playwright, pianist, author, director, blogger and ukulele enthusiast who simultaneously embraces and explodes traditional frameworks of music, theatre, and art.

She first came to prominence as one half of the Boston-based punk cabaret duo The Dresden Dolls, earning global applause for their inventive songcraft and wide-ranging theatricality. Her solo career has proven equally brave and boundless, featuring such groundbreaking works as the fan-funded Theatre Is Evil, which made a top 10 debut on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 upon its release in 2012 and remains the top-funded original music project on Kickstarter. In 2013 she presented The Art of Asking at the annual TED conference, which has since been viewed over 20 million times worldwide. The following year saw Palmer expand her philosophy into the New York Times best-selling memoir and manual, The Art Of Asking: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Let People Help.

Since 2015 Palmer has used the patronage subscription crowdfunding platform Patreon to fund the creation of her artwork. This has enabled her to collaborate with artists all over the world with over 15,000 patrons supporting her creations each month. Join Amanda's Patreon to help fund her art: https://www.patreon.com/amandapalmer

Palmer released her new solo piano album and accompanying book of photographs and essays, There Will Be No Intermission, on March 8, 2019, followed by a global tour. Recorded in late 2018 with grammy-winning Theatre Is Evil producer/engineer John Congleton at the helm, the album is a masterwork that includes life, death, abortion, and miscarriage among its tentpole themes.



Amanda Palmer There Will Be No Intermission’ Aotearoa Tour MARCH 2020

Thursday 12th March - Auckland Festival: Hollywood Avondale

Friday 13th March - Auckland Festival: Hollywood Avondale

Saturday 14th March - The Piano, Christchurch

Monday 16th March - Wellington Fringe - St Peters Church



Tickets On Sale

Nov 28th, 9am - Dec 2nd, 9am: Christchurch Patreon Presale

Join Amanda's Patreon to access the presale and help fund her art: https://www.patreon.com/amandapalmer

Dec 2nd, 9am: Christchurch Public Onsale via eventfinda.co.nz

Dec 2nd, 9am - Dec 4th, 9am: Wellington Patreon Presale

Join Amanda's Patreon to access the presale and help fund her art: https://www.patreon.com/amandapalmer

Dec 4th, 9am: Wellington Public Onsale via fringe.co.nz

