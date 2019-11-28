Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Beths Join Laneway Auckland Line-up!

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 9:16 am
Press Release: Laneway Festival


St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020 is pleased to announce that New Zealand indie power-pop band The Beths will join an already splendid line-up for Albert Park on Monday 27th January, next Auckland Anniversary Day!

Hot off the back of winning best ‘Group’ and ‘Alternative’ awards at the NZVMA’s earlier this month, The Beths joining Laneway announcement will be sweet music to the ears of their many loyal fans! Occupying a warm, energetic space between joyful hooks, sun-soaked harmonies and acerbic lyrics, their debut album Future Me Hates Me, delivers an astonishment of road-trip-ready pleasures. Heralded as one of the year's stand-out music releases, Future Me Hates Me received praise from a myriad of respected publications and earned worldwide radio airplay. To date, the album has amassed over 3M streams and been included on a number of best of 2018 lists.

The Beths have toured relentlessly on the back of Future Me Hates Me, selling out shows across Australia, New Zealand, North America, the UK and Europe and recently performed two sold out homecoming shows in Auckland, where they continue to get audiences hooked on their ebullient sound.

There’s no doubt about it, The Beths are proving to be one of the most in-demand live acts on the planet, and Laneway Auckland welcomes their addition to a festival line-up that’s so hot, it’s positively scorchio!

ST. JEROME’S LANEWAY FESTIVAL AUCKLAND

ALBERT PARK – MONDAY 27 JANUARY – AUCKLAND ANNIVERSARY DAY


ends

