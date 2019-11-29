Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Team Line-Ups Announced for 2019 Netball Super Club

Friday, 29 November 2019, 2:52 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

Team Line-Ups Announced for 2019 Netball Super Club in Nelson

29 November, 2019

All eight teams have named powerful line-ups to compete at the 2019 Super Club tournament in Nelson from 8-13 December.

New Zealand’s six ANZ Premiership teams be in action along with international club sides Collingwood Magpies (Australia) and Wasps Netball (England).

The competition sees 20 games played over five days of action at the Trafalgar Centre, culminating in the Grand Final on Friday 13 December.

With several off-season movements, it will be the first chance for ANZ Premiership fans to see players representing new teams in what is shaping up to be another huge season in 2020.

All New Zealand-based members of the Silver Ferns squad will take to the court in Nelson, with the exception of Tactix defender Jane Watson who is recovering from an ankle injury.

Tickets are on sale now through ticketek.co.nz, while all games will be broadcast live on Sky Sport.

*Please note team lists are subject to change up until December 8.

2019 SUPER CLUB TEAM LISTS

Northern Mystics
Tayla Earle, Courtney Elliot, Sulu Fitzpatrick, Asher Grapes, Danielle Gray, Emma Iversen, Phoenix Karaka, Bailey Mes, Grace Nweke, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Elisapeta Toeava, Saviour Tui.

Northern Stars
Kate Burley, Jamie Hume, Fa’amu Ioane, Grace Kara, Oceane Maihi, Lisa Mather, Julianna Naoupu, Storm Purvis, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Nanise Waqaira, Maia Wilson.

Splice Construction Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic
Ariana Cable-Dixon, Georgie Edgecombe, Holly Fowler, Abigail Latu-Meafou, Georgia Marshall, Kelsey McPhee, Jenna O’Sullivan, Samantha Sinclair, Whitney Souness, Georgia Tong, Khiarna Williams, Ali Wilshier.

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse
Karin Burger, Aliyah Dunn, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Maddy Gordon, Kelly Jury, Claire Kersten, Paris Lokotui, Tiana Metuarau, Katrina Rore, Renee Savai’inaea, Salote Taufa, Elle Temu.

The Good Oil Tactix
Jess Allan, Ellie Bird, Charlotte Elley, Temalisi Fakahokotau, Sophia Fenwick, Hannah Glen, Lily Marshall, Samon Nathan, Tiana Placid, Kimiora Poi, Jess Prosser, Te Paea Selby-Rickit.

Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel
Gina Crampton, Abby Erwood, Taneisha Fifita, Georgia Heffernan, Kate Heffernan, Kalifa McCollin, Kendall McMinn, Jennifer O’Connell, Kiana Pelasio, Shannon Saunders, Te Huinga Selby-Rickit, Della-May Vining.

Collingwood Magpies
Brooke Allan, Nyah Allen, Ella Bayliss, Melissa Bragg, Ash Brazill, Matilda Garrett, Maggie Lind, Natalie Medhurst, Geva Mentor, Shimona Nelson, Gabrielle Sinclair.

Wasps Netball
Alexia Baker, Jade Clarke, Beth Dix, Rachel Dunn, Amy Flanagan, Katie Harris, Josie Huckle, Hannah Knights, Hannah Leighton, Tasmin Moala.

