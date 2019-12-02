Orchestra Wellington Gets Romantic for 2020 Season

Fans of big tunes and rich harmonies will love Orchestra Wellington's

2020 season which showcases the music of the last great Russian

Romantic, Sergei Rachmaninoff.

Under the baton of Music Director Marc Taddei, the orchestra will

perform all three of Rachmaninoff's symphonies, his fourth piano

concerto, his brilliant Oratorio, The Bells, and his final orchestral

masterpiece, Symphonic Dances.

During his lifetime, Rachmaninoff was revered as much for his piano

playing as his own music, so it's only right Orchestra Wellington

should accompany New Zealand's greatest pianist, Michael Houstoun in

his final concerto appearance, playing Three Psalms by fellow Kiwi

John Psathas.

Yet despite being the epitome of late Russian Romanticism,

Rachmaninoff spent the last third of his life in America.

The 1917 Bolshevik Revolution forced Rachmaninoff into exile, and when

the new regime confiscated his home, he had to return to playing piano

to earn a living.

Marc Taddei says Rachmaninoff's music and life story make him a

natural fit for an orchestra hailed for its innovative programming and

marketing.

"His approach as a composer and performer was to make connections

through music. The idea of featuring Rachmaninoff brings to the fore

what we believe in, in terms of making music relevant".

Brilliant young Auckland pianist Tony Chen Lin will take on

Rachmaninoff's Fourth Piano Concerto, while three of New Zealand's top

opera singers, Tenor Jared Holt, Baritone Wade Kernot and Soprano

Margaret Medlyn will combine with the Orpheus Choir to perform the

Oratorio, The Bells.

Other highlights are Wellington's Jian Liu playing the first piano

concerto of one of Rachmaninoff's modernist contemporaries, Prokofiev,

while the orchestra's own rising star, concertmaster, Amalia Hall ,

New Zealand’s finest young violinist, is the soloist in a new violin

concerto by the American, Jennifer Higdon.

Gabriel Faure's Requiem and Psathas' View from Olympus are more treats

in store in Orchestra Wellington's, The Great Romantic, season for

2020.

The performance of two Psathas works in 2020 signals a new partnership

between Orchestra Wellington and internationally acclaimed Kiwi John

Psathas, ONZM, as Composer-in-Residence.

Psathas’ large-scale symphonic works are performed around the globe.

His cross-genre credits include writing music for the opening ceremony

of the Olympic Games in Athens in 2004, and an e-book scoring

collaboration with Salman Rushdie.

Orchestra Wellington's music director Marc Taddei says he’s thrilled

Psathas will be working alongside Orchestra Wellington from next year.

“We’re beginning a new programme that will form an even deeper bond

between the composer, musicians and audience,” Taddei said.



© Scoop Media

