Tour Announce: In Flames - Only NZ Download 2020 Sideshow

AUCKLAND, NZ (Dec 2, 2019) – Sweden's leading metal band IN FLAMES have announced their only New Zealand Download sideshow for March 15 at Auckland's Powerstation.

In Flames have never stopped moving forward during the more than 20 years they’ve been performing. The melodic death metal of the band’s early days has since evolved into a unique expression, manifested in 13 albums like ‘A Sense of Purpose’, ‘Sounds of a Playground Fading’, ‘Siren Charms’ and their latest release, ‘I, The Mask’ recorded in Los Angeles with multi Grammy-nominated producer, Howard Benson. 2019’s ‘I, The Mask’ charted #1 in Sweden and Austria, #2 in Germany and #1 in US Top Rock and Metal Albums. In Flames are a band that fans around the world can rely on.

IN FLAMES

NEW ZEALAND 2020

SUNDAY MARCH 15

POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND (18+)



TICKETS ON SALE 12PM (LOCAL) FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

My Live Nation pre-sale begins 12pm Wednesday, December 4 until 11am Friday, December 6 For the complete festival, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit:

downloadfestival.com.au & livenation.co.nz





