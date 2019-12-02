Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Asian Young Business Women Association raise over $10k

Monday, 2 December 2019
Press Release: NZ Asian Young Businesswomen

NZ Asian Young Business Women Association raise over $10k for Age Concern Auckland

The New Zealand Asian Young Business Women Association (NZAYBWA) is proud to share they have raised donations and in-kind gifts valued over NZD $10,000 in the first month of their ongoing campaign for Age Concern Auckland.

Age Concern Auckland is a local NGO addressing isolation and loneliness among Auckland’s elderly community. Working with Auckland’s aged population for over 70 years, the organisation’s Social Connections Service alleviates the mental health impacts incurred as our senior community adjusts to their new stage in life.

The non-profit’s Visitor Service pairs isolated seniors with Kiwi volunteers to offer a vital weekly connection with the outside world. Today, 791 older people across Auckland enjoy the benefits of the Visitor Service. Age Concern also runs a Community Mobilisation Service which reengages older people with their local community through workshops and activities.

Age Concern Auckland must raise NZD $162,000 annually to provide these essential services to the Auckland community.

On 22 November, the NZAYBWA hosted a charity event at Five Knots Tamaka Yacht Club Mission to celebrate the success of the campaign’s first month. Selling t-shirts to raise funds and awareness, the NZYBWA received donations valued at over NZD$10,000.

Founder and President of the NZYBWA Jenny Zhang said she was delighted with the results of the campaign’s first weeks.

Jenny Zhang said, “The NZYBWA has a proud history of supporting our community. We’re so pleased to continue our long-term support for Age Concern Auckland with this new campaign.

"Our membership holds a deep respect for our elderly community. We are sincerely invested in ensuring senior members of society retain the dignity, socialisation and connection to community that we all need and deserve.”

Kevin Lamb, CEO of Age Concern Auckland said, “I would like to say a huge thanks to the New Zealand Asian Young Business Women Association for your generosity and your support in helping us in the work that we do to support Auckland’s vulnerable older people.”

Quick Facts
All funds raised through the sale of the NZAYBWA t-shirt will be donated to Age Concern Auckland. Support the campaign by ordering t-shirts at young.business.women.nz@gmail.com
In 2015, NZAYBWA raised NZD$110,000 at a large charity auction gala for Children’s Autism Foundation (CAF)
In 2017, NZAYBWA raised approximately $110,000 for the John Walker Find Your Field of Dreams Foundation, providing free swimming lessons for Children living in South Auckland.
In 2017, NZAYBWA received acknowledgment and thanks from Prime Minister Rt Hon Bill English for their support of women in business and contribution to the John Walker Find Your Field of Dreams Foundation.
The NZ Asian Young Business Women Association brings young Asian business women from diverse occupations together to learn from one another through leadership, education and networking opportunities.
The NZAYBWA supports 35 members in New Zealand and is committed to creating business opportunities and making positive contributions to our society’s economic development.

