Hamilton set to host Pumas in international clash

Hamilton’s FMG Stadium will play host to a rugby Test match between the All Blacks and Argentina next year.

The match, announced by New Zealand Rugby (NZR) today, is set to take place on Saturday 29 August.

The Test, part of the 2020 Investec Rugby Championship, will be the fifth time the two sides have clashed in Hamilton.

Sean Murray, the Council’s General Manager of Major Events, Venues and Tourism, says the event strengthens Hamilton’s reputation as a city with world-class venues.

“We’re rapt to secure this event. It’s a brilliant opportunity to showcase the best of our great river city to the region’s sports fans. The Test will also bring an economic boost to the city through the expected increase in visitor numbers and hotel night stays,” Mr Murray says.

“Both the All Blacks and the Argentinian teams are supported by a passionate legion of fans who will bring an electric energy to the city. We hope visitors make a weekend of it and take the opportunity to visit our spectacular gardens, Waikato Museum and Hamilton Zoo – the city will be buzzing.”

The All Blacks vs Argentina Test match will kick off at 7.35pm.

All Blacks v Argentina

FMG Stadium, Hamilton

Saturday 29 August 2020.

Kick Off: 7.35PM

To keep up to date with ticket details, please click here.





