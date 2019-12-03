Jack Whitehall Announces First New Zealand Show

JACK WHITEHALL ANNOUNCES FIRST NEW ZEALAND SHOW

“May well be the most spectacular arena stand-up show ever”

Evening Standard

AUCKLAND

SATURDAY 1 FEBRUARY

SPARK ARENA



ALL TICKETS AVAILABLE AT JACKWHITEHALL.COM

TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY 9 DECEMBER 9am

Award-winning comedian, actor and writer Jack Whitehall has announced that he will bring his brand-new show Stood Up to New Zealand in February 2020.



“If you’re going to do arena comedy, this is how to do it”

The Times



Currently on his third major sellout arena tour of the UK, Jack Whitehall said recently, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be going back out on the road. There’s no feeling like standing up on stage in front of a theatre full of strangers, and still being able to hear your dad heckle you.”



Widely celebrated for his hit show Travels With My Father (which recently returned to Netflix for a new series), Jack has most recently been seen in Lasse Hallstrom's The Nutcracker And The Four Realms opposite Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman and in Series 2 of Sky series Bounty Hunters, as well as Good Omens (Amazon) opposite Jon Hamm and Michael Sheen. He is also set to star in Disney's upcoming movie Jungle Cruise opposite Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, which will be released in 2020.



“Jack Whitehall’s refusal to grow up is just what we need right now”

The Telegraph



His television credits include: Decline & Fall (BBC), Fresh Meat (Channel 4), and Bad Education (BBC), Backchat, A League Of Their Own (which received a BAFTA Award in 2014 for ‘Best Comedy Entertainment Program’ and was nominated in the same category in 2013), Stand Up For The Week, and Live At The Apollo.



An established presenter, Jack has hosted a number of prestigious award ceremonies and television series, becoming the youngest ever host of the Royal Variety Performance in 2015. He hosted the BRIT Awards for a second time earlier this year and has also hosted The British Fashion Awards in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, and the BAFTA Britannia Awards in 2015, 2017, and 2018. He became the first-ever guest host of The Graham Norton Show in May.

Tickets go on sale Monday 9 December at 9am

AB Presents and My Ticketmaster Presale from Wednesday 4 December at 9am

© Scoop Media

