WOW chief executive steps down, hunt on for new leader

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 2:43 pm
After four years at the helm, World of WearableArt (WOW) chief executive Gisella Carr is stepping down and the organisation is on the hunt for a new leader.

WOW chair Sarah Smith said Ms Carr has made a lasting contribution to the organisation since she joined in 2016.

“Over the past four years, Gisella has done an outstanding job, further developing our commercial brand and growing our artistic reputation around the world. The Board is grateful for the huge effort and energy she has put into the renewal and extension across all elements of WOW. Gisella has appointed to WOW a strong leadership team who will ensure business continues as usual” she says.

WOW has begun a process to recruit a new chief executive to lead the company in the next phase of its development.

Ms Carr will leave WOW in February next year to take up a new role of Head of Arts, Culture and Community Services at the Wellington City Council in March 2020. “We are sad to see her go, but we’re delighted that she will be driving the arts and community service operations at the Wellington City Council, Sarah Smith says.

Wellington City Council Chief Operating Officer and incoming Chief Executive Barbara McKerrow says this appointment signals the Council’s commitment to developing Wellington as the creative capital and ensuring Wellington’s arts, culture and broader creative industries thrive.

Ms Carr says the decision to leave WOW was difficult but she’s looking forward to a continuing relationship with the annual arts event in her new role at WCC.

“It has been a privilege to lead the globally unique phenomenon that is World of WearableArt. I have loved being part of the WOW family and it was a tough decision to move on, but now as we enter a new decade it’s the right time for someone else to add their imprint to the WOW organisation,” she says.
