McCausland-Durie appointed to NZ U21 coaching role

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 4:36 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

Netball New Zealand has named experienced coach Yvette McCausland-Durie to guide the NZ U21 team through to the Netball World Youth Cup in Fiji.

It will be McCausland-Durie’s second stint in the youth role and she will be building towards New Zealand’s campaign in Fiji in 2021 where they will aim to defend their Netball World Youth Cup title.

Netball New Zealand Head of High Performance Keir Hansen said he was very pleased to see McCausland-Durie resume a role which had significance beyond a Netball World Youth Cup appearance.

“Obviously there will be a focus on a successful 2021 Netball World Youth Cup, but our NZ U21 programme is also a critical pathway leading into the Silver Ferns,” he said.

“Yvette’s experience and proven record with developing talent is really important to ensure that the NZ U21 programme is aligned with the Silver Ferns moving forward. We’re thrilled that Yvette will be working with this group of athletes.”

McCausland-Durie is herself a former member of the NZ U21 team and a Silver Ferns squad member.

She went on to act as assistant coach to the national U21 side, which won gold at the 2005 World Youth Cup, before stepping up to the head role in 2009 when New Zealand won silver in the Cook Islands.

Her extensive coaching resume spans over 10 years of high performance coaching experience where she has taken on multiple roles including Silver Ferns assistant coach, the New Zealand A programme and as a successful elite team coach.

She was recently named ANZ Premiership Coach of the Year having guided Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse to the 2019 ANZ Premiership title.

McCausland-Durie said it was a privilege to again be working with New Zealand’s younger athletes.

“This is a special age-group and I’m extremely excited about preparing players to compete at a Netball World Youth Cup and beyond,” she said.

New Zealand’s U21 team will be eyeing up a third straight title at the Netball World Youth Cup in 2021 having claimed the world crown in 2013 (Scotland) and 2017 (Botswana).

