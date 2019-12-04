It’s the Summer of Sharks at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s

Spend the school holidays under the sea!

Auckland – Wednesday 4 December 2019: Dive into SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s these school holidays to discover the truth about sharks – one of the ocean’s most misunderstood creatures!

It’s a Summer of Sharks at the aquarium, which means guests can sink their teeth into the mysteries and misconceptions of these fascinating fish from 21 December 2019 – 26 January 2020.

How many rows of teeth do sharks have? How many species can be found in New Zealand waters? When do sharks sleep? Journey through SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s during their Summer of Sharks to find out!

There’s no better place for an insight into the world of sharks than Auckland’s iconic aquarium, which is home to five species including sand tiger sharks, carpet sharks, a wobbegong shark, broadnose sevengill sharks and school sharks.

Did you know the wobbegong at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s has been there longer than any other animal? Or that the broadnose sevengill species is closely related to ancient sharks from 145 million years ago?

Every Tuesday and Thursday at 2pm, guests can watch on as two of the aquarium’s experienced team members take their chances hand-feeding the hungry sharks their favourite meal of mullet and kahawai!

The underwater adventure doesn’t end there. Magnus the Shark mascot will be around to meet and greet kids during the school holidays, plus families can kick start their visit by catching the legendary Shark Bus to the aquarium for FREE from downtown Auckland.

For a more exhilarating experience, big kids (aged 14+) can take part in SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s incredible Shark Cage Adventure where they’ll come face-to-fin with these captivating creatures!

For further information about the Summer of Sharks at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s these school holidays, visit: www.kellytarltons.co.nz

-Ends-





© Scoop Media

