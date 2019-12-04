Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Call, text, tweet, post this Christmas

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 1:54 pm
Press Release: Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand

Media release:
Call, text, tweet, post this Christmas says Presbyterian Church, Jesus would have wanted you to.

While others are recommending that people take a technology break this Christmas, the Presbyterian Church is urging people to pick up their devices and call, text, tweet, post, email those they can’t be with in person.
“There are many ways of showing and expressing love and affection for those we can’t be with,” says Right Reverend Fakaofo Kaio, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand. “There is no right or wrong way. Whatever way we choose to communicate, with good and honourable intentions, should be well received and appreciated.”

The Reverend Kaio says using whatever communication tool you have is better than no communication at all during a time of year when people are feeling alone, lonely and unloved.

Christmas is all about love. With so many families and friends now spread so far apart, and travel costing so much, it is important to show people that they are in our thoughts and are loved, no matter the distance.”

“At Christmas, God is reminding us that love is the greatest gift. God came to us in the birth of Jesus. As we celebrate Christmas let us try our best to be there: the personal touch, face to face wherever possible. We are God’s gift to our families, our friends, and our communities.

“Be there in person this Christmas if you can. It makes all the difference. However, if you cannot, use the next best expression of love - your voice and the written word. Send a voice message, a video message, a card or a message on your device. And, if you can’t be there in any of these ways, you can always gift to others your prayers,” say Reverend Kaio.

