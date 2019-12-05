Film screening: Velvet Dreams (1997)

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 10:21 am
Press Release: Adam Art Gallery

Thursday 12 December, 6.30pm
Film Screening: Sima Urale’s Velvet Dreams, 1997
Top Shelf Productions, 45mins
Adam Art Gallery Te Pātaka Toi, free

For our final event of 2019 we are screening Sima Urale’s homage to the history of Dusky Maiden images and their appearance in the popular art of velvet painting. Part detective story, part documentary, Velvet Dreams follows an unseen narrator’s search for the ‘Polynesian princess’ he has fallen in love with through her seductive depiction in such a painting. Urale’s tongue-in-cheek exploration of Pacific Island stereotypes was an inspiration to the Mata Aho Collective in the making of Te Whare Pora, Victoria University of Wellington's latest acquisition which is currently on view in the Adam Art Gallery. The film will be shown alongside Mata Aho’s own velvet masterpiece with light refreshments to wind up the year.

Velvet Dreams contains nudity and sexual themes.

