Canadian superstar returns to ASB Classic



Thursday 5 December



Canadian star and former world No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard will return to the ASB Classic for the another shot at the title after being given a wildcard to the main draw.

The 25-year old had a very successful start to her 2019 season in Auckland, reaching the quarter-final in singles and winning the ASB Classic doubles title with American Sofia Kenin.

The glamorous Canadian is one of the most marketable sports people on the planet with a number of endorsement deals, multiple magazine covers and a combined following of over 5 million on her social media platforms.

Tournament organisers are wrapped to add some more star power to the already incredible line up for 2020, and proud to have another defending champion returning to Auckland.

“We’re really happy to have Genie come back to Auckland. We loved having her here earlier this year, and I think you can tell from the performances she put out on court that she enjoyed being here as well.

“Genie had a strong tournament this year, making it through to the quarter finals in the singles before going out to our eventual champion Julia Goerges. And in doubles she and Sofia lifted that trophy after a great week on court, really a well deserved win for them both” said Tournament Director Karl Budge.

Bouchard was always one to watch after winning the Wimbledon girls title in 2012, but it was her 2014 season that shot her to stardom, reaching the semi-finals of both the Australian Open and Roland Garros before going one better at Wimbledon beating two world number ones (Kerber and Halep) and four seeds on her way to reaching the final – the first for a Canadian. This was also the year the then 20-year-old broke inside the top 5 on the WTA rankings.

You could say Bouchard’s confirmation is the cherry on the top to what is the strongest ever line-up in the history of the ASB Classic which include five Grand Slam Champions, two former world numbers one’s, the defending champion and the current world number five.

“We have a star studded field for the ASB Classic this year and there are so many players who could be lifting that trophy. The Monday and Tuesday sessions are going to be absolutely packed with talent on centre court as well as the outer show courts – fans are going to be spoilt for choice in just how many international stars they’ll be able see” said Budge.

Clearly, kiwi tennis fans will be in for a treat this summer with the cream of the tennis crop playing at the ASB Classic.

The ASB Classic will span for two weeks; the women's tournament kicking off on January 6 to January 12 followed by the men’s tournament from January 13 to 18. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketek. You can purchase tickets either online, over the phone on (0800 842 538) or in person at one of the agencies listed on the event website.

