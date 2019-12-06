Lightbox Summer Highlights - January and February 2020









Deep breaths, Outlander fans - the brand new season is coming to Lightbox, express and exclusive on February 17. Season 5 finds the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie must find a way to defend everything he has created in America, while Claire must use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart once again.

Critically acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul makes a welcome return, exclusive to Lightbox. In the upcoming fifth season, Jimmy McGill’s decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit. Don’t miss the special two-night premiere event on February 24 and 25.

We’re adding to the box sets of two beloved ensemble comedies, with season 10 of Modern Family and the seventh and final season of New Girl both dropping in January.

Take a trip back to the stunning Canadian Rockies when season 2 of Tin Star lands on Lightbox on February 5. And picking up thirteen years after the original series ended, we’re re-opening The X-Files with the thrilling 2016 and 2018 event series available from January 3. The truth is still out there…

We’ve also got your summer movie-watching sorted with the dark and disturbing origin story Joker, the star-studded adaptation of Donna Tartt’s best-selling novel The Goldfinch, a jaw-dropping performance from Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers and so much more!

For the full TV and movie schedule, please find our Summer 2020 highlights attached.



