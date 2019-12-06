Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Te Reo Maori version of The Jesus Film

Friday, 6 December 2019, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Shine TV

26 November 2019

Te Reo Maori version of The Jesus Film to be broadcast for the first time ever in Aotearoa

On Christmas day, 2019 at 1pm Shine TV will broadcast the Te Reo Maori version of The Jesus Film.

Jesus, also known as The Jesus Film is a 1979 film, that depicts the life of Jesus Christ, shot on location in Israel, it follows the Gospel of Luke as closely as possible. Jesus, now digitally remastered, has been described as the most-watched motion picture of all time and is the most translated film of all time. In addition to Te Reo it has also been translated into Samoan and Tongan, which Shine TV will also broadcast during the Christmas period.

Michael Brown, Head of Shine TV says “It is incredibly exciting to bring The Jesus Film in Te Reo Maori to Aotearoa. To be able to broadcast it for the very first time in our nation on Christmas day presents a wonderful opportunity for people to engage with the story of Jesus Christ in Te Reo. Our hope is that many will tune in to watch The Jesus Film, along with the Samoan and Tongan versions, in their heart language.”

Each of The Jesus Film versions, (including one in English), can be viewed on Shine TV via Freeview channel 25, Sky channel 201 or Vodafone TV channel 700 at the following times:

Te Reo Maori – The Jesus Film:

1:00pm Christmas Day, 25th December

10:50pm Saturday, 28th December

Samoan – The Jesus Film:

5:00am Monday, 23rd December

10:00pm Thursday, 26th December

Tongan – The Jesus Film:

5:00am Tuesday, 24th December

10:00pm Friday, 27th December

English – The Jesus Film:

5:00am Sunday, 22nd December

10:00pm Monday, 23rd December

The Te Reo Maori, Samoan and Tongan versions will be broadcast with English subtitles.

All four versions of The Jesus Film will also be available to view on Shine On Demand: shinetv.co.nz

Shine is New Zealand’s first nationwide Christian television network, offering uplifting local and international content to encourage, inspire and strengthen you and each member of your family. Shine screens movies, documentaries and music to inspire and entertain and ultimately encourage a relationship with Jesus.

Ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Shine TV on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 