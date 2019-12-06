Te Reo Maori version of The Jesus Film

26 November 2019

Te Reo Maori version of The Jesus Film to be broadcast for the first time ever in Aotearoa

On Christmas day, 2019 at 1pm Shine TV will broadcast the Te Reo Maori version of The Jesus Film.

Jesus, also known as The Jesus Film is a 1979 film, that depicts the life of Jesus Christ, shot on location in Israel, it follows the Gospel of Luke as closely as possible. Jesus, now digitally remastered, has been described as the most-watched motion picture of all time and is the most translated film of all time. In addition to Te Reo it has also been translated into Samoan and Tongan, which Shine TV will also broadcast during the Christmas period.

Michael Brown, Head of Shine TV says “It is incredibly exciting to bring The Jesus Film in Te Reo Maori to Aotearoa. To be able to broadcast it for the very first time in our nation on Christmas day presents a wonderful opportunity for people to engage with the story of Jesus Christ in Te Reo. Our hope is that many will tune in to watch The Jesus Film, along with the Samoan and Tongan versions, in their heart language.”

Each of The Jesus Film versions, (including one in English), can be viewed on Shine TV via Freeview channel 25, Sky channel 201 or Vodafone TV channel 700 at the following times:

Te Reo Maori – The Jesus Film:

1:00pm Christmas Day, 25th December

10:50pm Saturday, 28th December

Samoan – The Jesus Film:

5:00am Monday, 23rd December

10:00pm Thursday, 26th December

Tongan – The Jesus Film:

5:00am Tuesday, 24th December

10:00pm Friday, 27th December

English – The Jesus Film:

5:00am Sunday, 22nd December

10:00pm Monday, 23rd December

The Te Reo Maori, Samoan and Tongan versions will be broadcast with English subtitles.

All four versions of The Jesus Film will also be available to view on Shine On Demand: shinetv.co.nz

Shine is New Zealand’s first nationwide Christian television network, offering uplifting local and international content to encourage, inspire and strengthen you and each member of your family. Shine screens movies, documentaries and music to inspire and entertain and ultimately encourage a relationship with Jesus.

