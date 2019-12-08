Oddball: the multiplayer, virtual reality game

Introducing Oddball: the multiplayer, virtual reality game for the masses.



If you’ve ever wondered what life would be like as a fart bomb-shooting panda, Oddball lets you live the fantasy.

Wellington studio Beyond have spent the past year working on the technology and gaming content to create Oddball, a colourful VR universe which allows up to eight players to face off launching balls and fart bombs at one another to secure points.

The game can be quickly set up and played in nearly any indoor space. The technology allows teams to roam around a VR universe without the risk of bumping into walls or other players. And there are no pesky headset leads attached to a PC. The entire game is contained in each players headset.

The game is for ages eight and up, but it’s by no means just for kids. The Beyond team believes Oddball could be a perfect corporate team building day out, an alternative to the same-old school holiday activities or just a bit of a competitive fun between friends.

And on Saturday 7 December, Beyond opened their doors to the public for the first time so they can experience the Oddball world for themselves.

Beyond co-founder and CEO Jessica Manins says their goal is to make VR as social and accessible as possible – which means making a game that can be licensed out and played at entertainment venues rather than requiring a headset at home.

“VR has struggled to find its way to the mainstream. Headsets are affordable for some, but sales are lower than expected and the average use is six hours per month.

“What Beyond is doing is making a VR experience as easy as going to the movies but with the added benefit of being a more social and active experience.

“It’s family friendly fun and you are guaranteed to laugh out loud. The big, crazy goal is to create a world where we laugh and play every day, on and offline,” she says.

Oddballs has already fielded interest in other parts of New Zealand, Australia and in the US.

WellingtonNZ has been working with Beyond Studio since early 2018, helping with their application for R&D funding for the development of Oddball’s unique, location-based technology.

WellingtonNZ Workforce and Business Growth Manager Matt Carrere says Beyond Studio are one of a number of innovative companies which continue to reinforce the reputation of Wellington as a vibrant creative and tech region.

“They’re aiming high, taking risks and are willing to collaborate and learn from others to help them grow as an inspiring New Zealand business.”

Tickets for the summer pop-up can be found here.

