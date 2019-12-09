Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

PM to appear in a special episode of Goodnight Kiwi

Monday, 9 December 2019, 8:13 am
Press Release: TVNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to appear in a special episode of Goodnight Kiwi

The Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, is the latest storyteller to join Kiwi and Cat, reading New Zealand children a bedtime tale in a special episode that will stream on TVNZ OnDemand next week, and screen on TVNZ 2 on Christmas Day.

TVNZ and The Warehouse are thrilled to have the Prime Minister take part in the series, and what story could be more fitting for her to read than the legendary and trailblazing Kiwi story Hairy Maclary from Donaldson’s Dairy by Dame Lynley Dodd.

Made in partnership with The Warehouse, Goodnight Kiwi combines classic and enchanting local tales, legendary storytellers and eye-catching animation to help Kiwi kids fall in love with books. These New Zealand stories will jump off the page through original illustrations, created in-house at TVNZ, showcased by lively performances by our entertainers.

While the series aims to entertain, the underlying ambition of the show is to inspire kids to read more and help all families with their literacy goals. Iconic Kiwi business The Warehouse, with their longstanding charity partner Duffy Books in Homes understand this aim uniquely. To take the series further into homes around New Zealand, the books featured will form part of The Warehouse’s ‘buy one give one’ campaign. This drive gives schools and families who might not have the opportunity to own their own books greater access.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s episode of Goodnight Kiwi will be available on TVNZ OnDemand from the 16th of December. It will also screen on TVNZ 2 on Christmas Day at 8.05pm.

