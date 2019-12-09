Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi kids called on to help find Santa’s missing list

Monday, 9 December 2019, 10:07 am
Press Release: Spark

Hundreds of New Zealand families who called Spark’s Santaline since its launch on Sunday, December 1 have been met with a plea from a contrite elf asking for help to find Santa’s ‘Naughty and Nice’ list for New Zealand.

Jelvenincidentalacidopholus, a.k.a. Jelly the Elf, has misplaced Santa’s list and needs some Kiwi ingenuity to devise a clever plan to find it. If there's no list, Aotearoa’s children won’t get their presents this year, leading to a national mistletoe-tastrophe!

Kiwi Kids who want to help Jelly the Elf save Christmas for children around New Zealand can call Santaline on 0800 222 222 to follow Jelly’s adventure and see where his search for the list takes him this week.

Jelly the Elf’s Interactive Voice Response (IVR) story has been created by New Zealand children’s book author, Kyle Mewburn (‘Kiss! Kiss! Yuck! Yuck!’, ‘Old Hu-Hu’, ‘Duck’s Stuck’) in collaboration with Spark and was recorded and mixed at Auckland’s Franklin Road studio.

The adventure launched on Sunday, December 1 and spans across four weeks. The second instalment in Jelly’s adventure was added on Sunday, December 8 with an update to Jelly the Elf’s story due to be posted on Sunday, December 16 and the final instalment set to go live on Sunday, December 22.

Families are encouraged to call Santaline on 0800 222 222 to leave their Christmas lists for Santa and to help Jelly locate the missing list before Christmas Eve.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Spark on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>


40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has won Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14-year history. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 