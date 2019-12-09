Kiwi kids called on to help find Santa’s missing list

Hundreds of New Zealand families who called Spark’s Santaline since its launch on Sunday, December 1 have been met with a plea from a contrite elf asking for help to find Santa’s ‘Naughty and Nice’ list for New Zealand.

Jelvenincidentalacidopholus, a.k.a. Jelly the Elf, has misplaced Santa’s list and needs some Kiwi ingenuity to devise a clever plan to find it. If there's no list, Aotearoa’s children won’t get their presents this year, leading to a national mistletoe-tastrophe!

Kiwi Kids who want to help Jelly the Elf save Christmas for children around New Zealand can call Santaline on 0800 222 222 to follow Jelly’s adventure and see where his search for the list takes him this week.

Jelly the Elf’s Interactive Voice Response (IVR) story has been created by New Zealand children’s book author, Kyle Mewburn (‘Kiss! Kiss! Yuck! Yuck!’, ‘Old Hu-Hu’, ‘Duck’s Stuck’) in collaboration with Spark and was recorded and mixed at Auckland’s Franklin Road studio.

The adventure launched on Sunday, December 1 and spans across four weeks. The second instalment in Jelly’s adventure was added on Sunday, December 8 with an update to Jelly the Elf’s story due to be posted on Sunday, December 16 and the final instalment set to go live on Sunday, December 22.

Families are encouraged to call Santaline on 0800 222 222 to leave their Christmas lists for Santa and to help Jelly locate the missing list before Christmas Eve.





