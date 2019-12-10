10k up for grabs in the Trustpower Photographic Exhibition

The annual Trustpower Photographic Exhibition has launched again in Tauranga and organisers are expecting another record number of entries for the event, which is believed to be New Zealand’s biggest large-scale outdoor photographic exhibition.

Delivered by Mainstreet Downtown Tauranga and now in its fourth year the initiative is open to amateur and professional photographers from across New Zealand. “Last year we broke all records with over 3,600 entries submitted, it certainly made the judges job challenging but also extremely rewarding because of the calibre of the entries.” says Project Lead Sally Cooke.

Entries opened today and stay open until January 10th. “The judges then have the difficult task of selecting the top 20 winners who become part of the Trustpower Photographic Exhibition on The Strand starting in late January,” explains Sally. “This is always a popular event with $10,000 up for grabs and the chance to be showcased for 10 weeks in our exhibition. We can’t wait to see the entries start to flood in this year.”

Each year the exhibition takes on a unique theme and Sally says this year it is a celebration of ‘Home.” “We are asking photographers to share with us what home means to them. It might be a place here in the Bay, somewhere in New Zealand or overseas. It might be a mountain, lake, ocean or somewhere else. It might be around a dining table, with whanau or an event. We want to know what home means to all of us. That special place where you feel connected and a deeply evocative sense of belonging.”

Trustpower’s Marketing Communications and Programme Manager, Carolyn Schofield, says this is very much a community initiative, designed to encourage both professional and amateur photographers to take part. “Being involved in the Tauranga community has always been an important part of Trustpower as a company and we’re delighted that the Trustpower Photographic Exhibition is now in its fourth year. Tauranga is Trustpower’s home, so this year’s theme has particular significance. I can’t wait to see the different ways the theme is expressed and interpreted, and I’m hoping the exhibition will include some very special, captivating and emotional images.”

Sally says the event is always a welcome addition to the city centre. “We love lighting up The Strand when the exhibition is installed. Watching the public stop and take in each photograph makes it all worth-while and contributes to the vibrancy of our city centre and flow on effects to our businesses here.”

Sally says the event is a true community collaboration. “We are so incredibly grateful to Trustpower for coming on board again this year as our lead sponsor alongside the other businesses and stakeholders that support this initiative. We partner with Sun Media, Media Works and UNO Magazine who help us achieve regional and national reach. We all own it and proactively contribute to the success and that makes it incredibly rewarding to be a part of. It really helps draw a spotlight on our city centre to a massive audience.”

For full details visit www.downtowntauranga.co.nz



© Scoop Media

