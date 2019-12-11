Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Giving Kiwi basketballers a world-class opportunity

Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 8:38 am
Press Release: EB Sports Development

Ambitious young basketball players from across Australasia will be given the chance to access the pinnacle of sports performance and training at the Mamba Sports Academy in Los Angeles, thanks to a new partnership between Everard Bartlett and sports touring specialists, Tour Time.

The impressive Mamba Sports Academy, which counts Kobe Bryant among its partners, has become a hub for professional athletes during off-season training and enlists diverse specialists to support youth, amateur and elite athletes to unlock their full potential in sport and in life.

Ex New Zealand Basketballer and EB Sports Development Director Everard Bartlett says that partnering with Tour Time (who hold the exclusive Australasian marketing rights for the Mamba Sports Academy), means Kiwi kids are developing their skills with some of the world’s best.

“Attending the Mamba Sports Academy would be any aspiring basketball players dream,” says Bartlett - who recently inspected the facilities alongside a group of NZ Sports Directors and National Sporting organisations CEO’s.

“Basketball is fast becoming our most popular sport – it makes sense to give our up-and-coming players access to world-class facilities and coaching to further develop the sport back on home soil.”

Attendees of an EB Mamba Sports Academy Tour will have the opportunity to train with NBA player A.J Moye, gain insight into what Kobe Bryant’s ‘Mamba Mentality’ means, test their cognitive response against purpose designed A.I. and to play against some of the best talent in America in mini tournaments.

Bartlett is passionate about offering the Mamba experience to athletes of all ages and capabilities as part of his wider development offerings.

“EB Sports Development has been running basketball clinics for kids all over the country for a number of years now. It’s a logical next step for us to expand our offering to include overseas camps that are second to none.”

An information workshop on the EB Development Mamba packages will be delivered by Tour Time this Saturday 14 December at the EB Junior Summer Classic Basketball Tournament, hosted by Bartlett at the Taupo Events Centre.

The invitation only club tournament for U14 and U16 boys and girls will see a handful of youth selected to be amongst the first to attend the Mamba Sports Academy from New Zealand.

The tournament are opening their doors for all basketball fans in the area to come down and find out more about this unique opportunity.

For those unable to attend the workshop – more information can be found, from Monday 16 December, at www.tourtime.co.nz/mamba-sports-academy


